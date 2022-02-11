Full 2022 Oblivion Access Festival Lineup Revealed

Last fall, organizers of the 2022 Oblivion Access Festival revealed a good portion of the lineup, whetting the appetites of metal fans with acts such as Carcass, Converge, Blonde Redhead, A Place to Bury Strangers, Autopsy, The Locust and more leading the way. Now the full lineup for the 2022 edition has been revealed with a number of significant additions joining the bill.

New acts to the lineup include Danny Brown, Grouper, Death Grips' Andy Morin, The Microphones, Ho99o9, Massacre, Wiki, Cities Aviv, King Woman, Billy Woods, HTRK, Full of Hell, The Body, Soul Glo, Author & Punisher, Drew McDowall, Fat Tony, Spectral Voice, N8NOFACE, LustSickPuppy, Deli Girls, Alex Zhang Hungtai, Plack Blague, Ilsa, Yautja, Mortiferum, PLF, Missing, Skeleton, Fed Ash, Sex Pill, Many Blessings, Death Insurance and Mytant. The full lineup can be viewed in the admat at the bottom of the page.

“Our small but mighty team couldn’t be more excited about this year’s lineup which we feel is the most expansive and diverse since the festival’s inception. Whether you like heavy metal, hip-hop, punk, electronic, shoegaze or indie rock, we have a little bit of something for everyone,” said Festival Co-Founder Dusty Brooks. “Get ready too because there are a ton more events on the horizon including a special art gallery, new comedy additions, and some really exciting partnerships that will help take our growing fest to the next level. Buckle up and strap in for a wild ride this spring!”

The Oblivion Access Festival will take place at multiple venues in the downtown Austin, Texas area the weekend of May 12-15. Tickets for the newly announced concerts are on sale now and a limited amount of full festival badges are also available. Check the Oblivion Access festival website for details.

2022 Oblivion Access Festival Lineup

