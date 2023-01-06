2023 Beachlife Festival Lineup Revealed – The Black Crowes, The Black Keys + More

The 2023 Beachlife Festival lineup has been revealed, with the three-day event set o feature The Black Crowes, The Black Keys and Gwen Stefani as their headliners.

The festival has gained popularity in recent years and will take place at the Harbor Drive location in Redondo Beach, California the weekend of May 5-7.

As with past years, it's a more eclectic lineup of acts, though a healthy infusion of rock acts are included throughout the three-day weekend. In addition to the headliners, John Fogerty, Pixies, Sublime With Rome (performing 40oz. to Freedom in full), Modest Mouse, Band of Horses, The Head and the Heart, The Airborne Toxic Event, Sugar Ray, Iration, Jim Lindberg, Johnny 2 Bags, Zander Schloss and more will be on hand to rock out for fans.

Plus, the weekend also features such top names as Tegan & Sara, Kurt Vile & the Violators, LP, Travie McCoy, Shaed, Dispatch, Aly & AJ, Shwayze, Caamp, Noah Cyrus, Mavis Staples, Trampled By Turtles, The Wailers and Donavon Frankenreiter amongst others. The full three-day lineup of performers can be seen below.

Founder Allen Sanford says of the 2023 music weekend, “It’s surreal to our family that BeachLife continues to grow in the music and surf community, and we are so excited to release this lineup — what we believe is a perfect curation to a weekend at the beach. These artists, along with our beautiful Pacific Ocean as the backdrop, and the sand and salt in our face, will make for another unforgettable weekend at BeachLife.”

Get your ticketing and additional festival information via the Beachlife Festival website.

2023 beachlife festival lineup Beachlife Festival loading...