Here’s All the 2025 Rock, Metal + Alternative Grammy Nominees!

Before we learn who "the Grammy goes to," we need to find out who was nominated for the 2025 Grammy Awards and the Recording Academy has filled out all the categories for the upcoming ceremony. Below you'll find the nominees in the rock, metal and alternative rock categories.

What Music Is Eligible + How Do Grammy Voters Vote?

In order for a recording to be considered for a Grammy Award at the 2025 ceremony, there is a window of period for eligibility. That would be for recordings released between Sept. 16, 2023 and Aug. 30, 2024.

Recording Academy members and record companies enter recordings and music videos released during the eligibility year which they consider worthy of recognition in the GRAMMY Awards process. Reviewing sessions are then held by more than 350 experts in various Fields are held to ensure that entered recordings meet specific qualifications and have been placed in appropriate Fields.

First round ballots are then sent to voting members in good standing. Members are directed to vote only in their areas of expertise. After the nominations have been determined, academy voters can then vote on the winners between Dec. 12 and Jan. 3 with the ballots then tabulated by the accounting firm Deloitte & Touche LLP.

When and Where Will the Ceremony Be Held?

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. You can see the rock, metal and alternative nominees below and all of the Grammy nominations through PopCrush.

Who Got Nominated?

Best Metal Performance

Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca Ira!) - Gojira, Marina Viotta & Victor Le Masne

Crown of Horns - Judas Priest

Suffocate - Knocked Loose featuring Poppy

Screaming Suicide - Metallica

Cellar Door - Spiritbox

Best Rock Performance

The Beatles - Now and Then

The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me

Idles - Gift Horse

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

St. Vincent - Broken Man

Best Rock Song

"Beautiful People (Stay High)" — Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)

"Broken Man" — Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent)

"Dark Matter" — Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)

"Dilemma" — Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day)

"Gift Horse" — Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)

Best Rock Album

Best Rock Album — 2025 Grammy Nominees Recording Academy / Grammys loading...

READ MORE: Best Rock Album Grammy By Year - Who Won + Who Should Have Won?

Best Alternative Music Performance

Best Alternative Music Performance — 2025 Grammy Nominees Recording Academy / Grammys loading...

Best Alternative Music Album

Brittany Howard - What Now

Clairo - Charm

Kim Gordon - The Collective

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Wild God

St. Vincent - All Born Screaming

Additional Categories With Rock, Metal or Alternative Rock Nominees

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media — 2025 Grammys Recording Academy / Grammys loading...

Record of the Year - 2025 Grammys Recording Academy / Grammys loading...

Record of the Year - 2025 Grammys Recording Academy / Grammys loading...

Best Boxed or Limited Package

Half Living Things — Patrick Galvin, art director (Alpha Wolf)

Hounds Of Love The Boxes Of Lost At Sea — Kate Bush & Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)

In Utero — Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Nirvana)

Mind Games — Simon Hilton & Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon)

Unsuk Chin — Takahiro Kurashima & Marek Polewski, art directors (Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker)