3TEETH + Ho99o9 Team on Aggressive New Song ‘Paralyze’
3TEETH tend to bring the aggression with aplomb, but the band is taking things to the next level on their latest track, delivering an industrial banger with a guest turn from Ho99o9.
The two acts called upon DOOM composer Mick Gordon to co-produce the cut, adding to the techno-electric vibe of the cut. The band worked out the song last year, escaping their Los Angeles environs and settling down in a quiet Joshua Tree studio. At present, the band is currently wrapping up the still-to-be-announced new record with Gordon.
Says Gordon, “3TEETH are one of my favorite acts. They proudly fly their own unique flag. The new album charts course through the next stage of our vanity-led evolution as a species, and by that I mean the album is a world unto itself. I’m just stoked that these guys have allowed me along for the ride.”
3TEETH leader Alexis Mincolla says of the new song, “Everyone seems to be heading into a visionless future and unable to do anything about it. The paralysis seems to be contagious as we all know things have to change, but it seems easier to imagine the end of the world then it does actual change at this point."
He continues, “The media-induced tribalism keeps us in a gridlocked state of cultural schizophrenia as we continue to be trapped in the shadow of our progress. This song was aiming to reflect the frustrations and the horror that we all experience in our current state of waking sleep paralysis these days.”
Of the track, Ho99o9 add, “This is only the beginning of an incendiary snowball effect. The nuke is yet to come.”
Check out the lyrics and listen to the track below and if you like what you hear, you can pick it up here. And you can also look for 3TEETH joining Cradle of Filth on tour this fall.
3TEETH featuring Ho99o9, "Paralyze" Lyrics
mesmerized by material flame
mainlined to your limbic brain
injectable sensations of hate
projected all today
Inside your hallowed cave
wider wider grows the great divide
as the frequency is amplified
losing control of my
PARALYZE
as your mind begins to calcify
PARALYZE
infotoxin for you slow demise
PARALYZE
as your mind begins to calcify
PARALYZE
infotoxin for you slow demise
I
CAN’T
SEE
STRAIGHT
Unable to think or feel , through panic & fear
Unable to think or feel , through panic & fear
She can’t steer the wheel
without her hands
Down my pants
Flame high , drip like dapper dan
Now the devil wanna dance
the whole world as my audience
they kill again , I rise again
we all know how the story end
watch the devil pull me in
Take control of me
Your brain is desensitized
No borders I am coming in
Fuck it, shoot em right in his sleep
Lethal injection by genocide
Missile hit heat seeker pistol grip, born alone die alone, the world is just my dirty bitch
Fuck her for revenge + she stimulate my cranium, maggots come to infest, wall to wall, age of sin
PARALYZE
as your mind begins to calcify
PARALYZE
infotoxin for you slow demise
PARALYZE
as your mind begins to calcify
PARALYZE
infotoxin for you slow demise
I
CAN’T
SEE
STRAIGHT
Today we are seeing a general population processing infotoxins
through a large scale prosthetic digital nervous system
and the effects appear to paralyzing the ability to think critically
wider wider grows the great divide
as the frequency is amplified
PARALYZE
as your mind begins to calcify
PARALYZE
infotoxin for you slow demise
PARALYZE
as your mind begins to calcify
PARALYZE
infotoxin for you slow demise
I
CAN’T
SEE
STRAIGHT