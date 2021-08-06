3TEETH + Ho99o9 Team on Aggressive New Song ‘Paralyze’

3TEETH tend to bring the aggression with aplomb, but the band is taking things to the next level on their latest track, delivering an industrial banger with a guest turn from Ho99o9.

The two acts called upon DOOM composer Mick Gordon to co-produce the cut, adding to the techno-electric vibe of the cut. The band worked out the song last year, escaping their Los Angeles environs and settling down in a quiet Joshua Tree studio. At present, the band is currently wrapping up the still-to-be-announced new record with Gordon.

Says Gordon, “3TEETH are one of my favorite acts. They proudly fly their own unique flag. The new album charts course through the next stage of our vanity-led evolution as a species, and by that I mean the album is a world unto itself. I’m just stoked that these guys have allowed me along for the ride.”

3TEETH leader Alexis Mincolla says of the new song, “Everyone seems to be heading into a visionless future and unable to do anything about it. The paralysis seems to be contagious as we all know things have to change, but it seems easier to imagine the end of the world then it does actual change at this point."

He continues, “The media-induced tribalism keeps us in a gridlocked state of cultural schizophrenia as we continue to be trapped in the shadow of our progress. This song was aiming to reflect the frustrations and the horror that we all experience in our current state of waking sleep paralysis these days.”

Of the track, Ho99o9 add, “This is only the beginning of an incendiary snowball effect. The nuke is yet to come.”

Check out the lyrics and listen to the track below and if you like what you hear, you can pick it up here. And you can also look for 3TEETH joining Cradle of Filth on tour this fall.

3TEETH featuring Ho99o9, "Paralyze" Lyrics

mesmerized by material flame

mainlined to your limbic brain

injectable sensations of hate

projected all today

Inside your hallowed cave wider wider grows the great divide

as the frequency is amplified losing control of my PARALYZE

as your mind begins to calcify PARALYZE

infotoxin for you slow demise PARALYZE

as your mind begins to calcify PARALYZE

infotoxin for you slow demise I

CAN’T

SEE

STRAIGHT Unable to think or feel , through panic & fear

Unable to think or feel , through panic & fear She can’t steer the wheel

without her hands

Down my pants

Flame high , drip like dapper dan

Now the devil wanna dance

the whole world as my audience

they kill again , I rise again

we all know how the story end

watch the devil pull me in Take control of me Your brain is desensitized

No borders I am coming in

Fuck it, shoot em right in his sleep

Lethal injection by genocide

Missile hit heat seeker pistol grip, born alone die alone, the world is just my dirty bitch

Fuck her for revenge + she stimulate my cranium, maggots come to infest, wall to wall, age of sin PARALYZE

as your mind begins to calcify PARALYZE

infotoxin for you slow demise PARALYZE

as your mind begins to calcify PARALYZE

infotoxin for you slow demise I

CAN’T

SEE

STRAIGHT Today we are seeing a general population processing infotoxins

through a large scale prosthetic digital nervous system

and the effects appear to paralyzing the ability to think critically wider wider grows the great divide

as the frequency is amplified PARALYZE

as your mind begins to calcify PARALYZE

infotoxin for you slow demise PARALYZE

as your mind begins to calcify PARALYZE

infotoxin for you slow demise I

CAN’T

SEE

STRAIGHT

3TEETH Featuring Ho99o9, "Paralyze"