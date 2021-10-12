Cradle of Filth performed their scheduled concert in New York City on Monday (Oct. 11) without the two advertised opening bands, 3Teeth and Once Human, apparently because members of both of those acts tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of showtime.

That's according to reports from Ghost Cult and MetalSucks. Cradle of Filth, the Dani Filth-led English extreme metal group, are currently on tour in the United States — 3Teeth and Once Human in tow — as part of their Lustmord and Tourgasm trek, performing their 1998 album Cruelty and the Beast in its entirety.

In an Instagram post that thanked Monday's audience at New York's Irving Plaza, Cradle of Filth didn't bring up COVID-19 or any changes to their tour's band lineup. And while they didn't explicitly mention the two openers, the message did include hashtags for them.

3Teeth and Once Human each also haven't addressed the matter on any social media outlets, as of this posting. Yet, just hours ahead of the concert, Once Human indicated they were still playing, saying, "The tour continues… tonight we play Irving Plaza in NYC!"

That could be because, per the reports, the unspecified members of the opening bands tested positive just before doors opened. Taking from concertgoers' accounts, Ghost Cult relayed that "no announcement was made in the venue that the other bands would not perform. Once Human's stage gear and scrims were removed and then Cradle's gear and stage set was put up. Cradle went and put on a great show."

Since artists began touring again after a largely concert-less 2020, many have canceled or postponed shows due to the contagious disease behind the pandemic.

Rockers who have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last few months include Corey Taylor (Slipknot), Bruce Dickinson (Iron Maiden), Chad Gray (Mudvayne), Sean Killian (Vio-Lence), Sebastian Bach (ex-Skid Row), Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley (KISS), Jonathan Davis and Munky (Korn), and members of Tesla and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Metal singer Eric Wagner died in August after being hospitalized with COVID pneumonia.

See Cradle of Filth's remaining U.S. dates below. It's unclear if 3Teeth and Once Human will continue.

Cradle of Filth Fall 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Oct. 14 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theater

Oct. 15 – Detroit, Mich. @ Harpo’s

Oct. 16 – Chicago, Ill. @ Radius

Oct. 18 – Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

Oct. 20 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

Oct. 21 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Oct. 22 – San Diego, Calif. @ Belasco Theatre

Oct. 23 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Observatory North Park

Oct. 24 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

Oct. 26 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Regency