Ho99o9 Drop Chaotic Travis Barker-Produced New Song ‘Battery Not Included’

Things are starting to ramp up for Ho99o9 in 2022. Having just been announced as support on leg two of Slipknot's Knotfest Roadshow, the band will have some fresh music to promote as well. The first release from their forthcoming studio album is a song called "Battery Not Included" that can be heard below.

It's a chaotically aggressive and pulse-racing cut produced by Blink-182's Travis Barker that starts off sampling a rant against techno music before evolving into a full throttle hardcore cut. Adding to the perspective of the song is a trippy Tyler Bradberry-directed video in which viewers join in a psychedelic trip with moments of horror and pure beauty.

The band notes of the song, “There’s only but so much mental & physical affliction + oppression the human psyche can indoor before they reach the pinnacle of no return. I think we’ve all had our moments where we’re fed up, our mind isn’t rational, our eyesight is only seeing red and within that sequence, emotions can get the best of us, if any. The first single is aimed to focus on once past the conscience state of no return anything is liable to happen when pushed past your limits.”

While details have yet to be announced, a new Ho99o9 album is expected to arrive this spring. Stay tuned to see what's on the horizon and check out the new song and video below. Plus, be sure to catch the band on tour with Slipknot this spring. See dates and get ticketing info here.

Ho99o9, "Battery Not Included"