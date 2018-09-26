For years, fans tried to learn the true identity of Ghost's singer. Some social media slip-ups by bands and some diligent poking around the internet pointed to Tobias Forge as the honey-throated vocalist behind the mysterious Swedish band, but it wasn't until summer of 2017 that Forge confirmed this himself.

During Ghost's ascent, it was rumored that the band's members were the same as death metal act Repugnant, but it was the pop-punk group Subvision where fans began to piece together the vocal similarities to determine the identity of Papa Emeritus.

Stylistically, Forge has been all over the map, mostly in the rock and metal realm, but not afraid to extend his talents to the fringes of heavy music at both the extreme and more mainstream ends.

5 Other Bands Ghost's Tobias Forge Has Been In

