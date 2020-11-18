A Day to Remember are finally on their way back with new music. Not only have the Florida rockers revealed details for their forthcoming album You're Welcome, but they've also released the new song "Brick Wall."

The track starts off rather hypnotically in the verses, but builds with aggression toward the chorus unleashing some heavy guitar work in the process. Take a listen to the track down toward the bottom of this post.

As for the new album, You're Welcome will be released on March 5 by Fueled by Ramen. Singer Jeremy McKinnon says of the set, “It’s finally here—almost! To all our fans around the world, we want to say, ‘Thank you!’ You’ve waited patiently, and we can’t wait for you to hear this. There’s a lot of detail in everything we do from the mixes to the artwork, because it all tells a story. So, we made sure each element was perfect. Every line happens for a reason. We took what we envision modern music to be and made a hybrid of who we were, who we are, and who we want to be. It took a lot of maneuvering to get it right, but we feel like we did. We’re here now and very happy to present You’re Welcome.”

Pre-orders for the album are now live with exclusive merch bundles also available. All pre-orders will also come with the instant grat downloads of "Brick Wall" as well as the previously released cuts "Degenerates," "Resentment" and "Mindreader." Place your orders here.

It's been a year of ups and downs for the band. While the new album is finally en route, earlier this year bassist Josh Woodard faced sexual assault allegations that had been made against him. In August, Woodard issued a statement calling the allegations false and stating the events described never happened. He also explained that he was choosing to defend himself through proper legal channels rather than debate the topic on social media.

A Day to Remember, "Brick Wall"

A Day to Remember, You're Welcome Artwork + Track Listing

Fueled By Ramen

1. Brick Wall

2. Mindreader

3. Bloodsucker

4. Last Chance to Dance (Bad Friend)

5. F.Y.M.

6. High Diving

7. Resentment

8. Looks Like Hell

9. Viva La Mexico

10. Only Money

11. Degenerates

12. Permanent

13. Re-Entry

14. Everything We Need