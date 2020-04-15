A Day To Remember have revealed a new single, "Mindreader."

The radio ready track falls in between the two ends of the band's trademark pop-punk meets metalcore sound, and you can hear it toward the bottom of this post along with its accompanying music video

It's the release the Ocala natives had previously been teasing via an online group chat that encouraged fans to ring the phone number of a psychic.

After rumors of a new song began circulating last week, Note To Scene ran a piece asking where the new A Day To Remember album has been, given it's now nearly six month's after the LP's original release date in November of 2019.

In the teaser video the band shared for "Mindreader," A Day to Remember stated that the album is still not ready and no date or timescale was given for its completion and release.

It is, however, worth noting that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will have likely stunted their progress.

Just prior to the new record's original release date in November 2019, the band shared a statement where they said that the album was "taking a little longer than expected" and would be pushed back to "early 2020."

This announcement followed the release of two pop-leaning singles, "Rescue Me," which was a collaboration with DJ Marshmello, and "Degenerates," which saw A Day to Remember making a play for the pop-rock market.

"Degenerates"

Following a mixed reception to the two singles and the news that their upcoming album would be delayed, the band dropped the far heavier "Resentment," which had a sound more akin to the band's last full-length, Bad Vibrations.

"Resentment"

Back in August, McKinnon stated that the new album was "definitely the happiest record we wrote to date" and "for the most part it's pretty positive."

Last month, A Day to Remember were forced to postpone their May tour of Europe because of the coronavirus outbreak. Currently, they're still scheduled to tour the States with Slipknot in June.

Check out the latest track, "Mindreader," below.

"Mindreader" Lyrics

Some call it powers of the mind

Bendin’ thoughts through space and time

Readin’ everyone like that old book

You’ve read 1000 times

Heard ‘bout it when I was young

Finishing sentences on tips of tongues

Sixth senses got you seein’ all these things

I haven’t done

We’re not the only ones

You’re laughing like I’m supposed to know

What you’re thinkin’ but I don’t

I know that this never comes easy

Not much that matters that won’t

You’re laughing like I’m supposed to know

What you’re thinkin’ but I don’t

I know that this never comes easy

But I’ll never be your mindreader

I could head to old Japan

On a mountain with some ancient man

Searchin’ for some wisdom

That I still won’t understand

Tell me what’ll it take

Never even knew ya felt that way

Sittin’ here farther apart than

Orlando to LA

Delayed at the gate

You’re laughing like I’m supposed to know

What you’re thinkin’ but I don’t

I know that this never comes easy

Not much that matters that won’t

You’re laughing like I’m supposed to know

What you’re thinkin’ but I don’t

I know that this never comes easy

But I’ll never be your mindreader

Mind

Mind

Mindreader

I can’t tell ya what I don’t know

Mind

Mind

Mindreader

I can’t tell ya what I don’t know

You’re laughing like I’m supposed to know

What you’re thinkin’ but I don’t

I know that this never comes easy

Not much that matters that won’t

You’re laughing like I’m supposed to know

What you’re thinkin’ but I don’t

I know that this never comes easy

But I’ll never be your mindreader

"Mindreader"

