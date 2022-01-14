Aaron Lewis Cancels Weekend Shows After Having His Appendix Removed

Aaron Lewis will be out of action over the weekend, having posted a photo from his hospital bed after undergoing surgery to remove his appendix earlier this week.

The Staind vocalist has been touring solo of late, but after being diagnosed with appendicitis this week, the tour had to be put on hold while Lewis underwent surgery and was allowed time for recovery.

At present, the shows affected include tonight's (Jan. 14) performance in Davenport, Iowa, a Saturday show (Jan. 15) in Inman, Kansas and also a show on Sunday (Jan. 16) in Springfield, Missouri.

"No more appendix, and no shows this weekend but AFL is out of surgery, and doing just fine," revealed an update on Lewis' Instagram account with the singer flipping double "birds" while still sporting his hospital gown.

While Lewis may be out of action for the weekend, his musical presence was still felt today (Jan. 14) with the release of the new evangelical song "Everybody Talks to God." The track is expected to appear on Lewis' upcoming fourth country-centric solo album, Frayed at Both Ends. It's due Jan. 28.

Lewis had a brief gap in his solo tour, which should allow him the needed recovery time before his next show. He's expected to be back onstage on Jan. 21 in Pensacola, Fla. See all of his tour dates listed here.