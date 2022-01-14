Aaron Lewis Releases Evangelical Anthem ‘Everybody Talks to God’
Staind singer and country artist Aaron Lewis on Friday (Jan. 14) released his latest solo number, "Everybody Talks to God," an earnest acoustic tune about proselytizing to a nonbeliever in Christianity.
It's the newest from Frayed at Both Ends, Lewis' imminent fourth album of country material recorded for imprints of Big Machine Label Group, the country music conglomerate that fostered Taylor Swift early on and has grown to country-pop dominance.
Listen to Lewis' "Everybody Talks to God" and read its lyrics down near the bottom of this post.
The Staind vocalist frequently leans into a right-wing social stance at his solo performances. He's blamed Democrats for social ills and once led an audience in a "Fuck Joe Biden" chant. Frayed at Both Ends' first single was the politically charged "Am I the Only One." The full album is out on Jan. 28.
In a press release, Lewis called it "an album of saying things that need to be said about how people actually live. Life isn't easy. Most people drink to forget, or drive for hours trying to get away from what they can't let go of or leave behind. Work takes it out of you. Love falls short or destroys you. Disappointments stack up. But still you have to keep going, and how you do that says everything about the man that you are." (via TMU)
Last year, Staind toured the U.S. with fellow nu-metal act Korn. Lewis was due to start a 2022 solo tour this week but postponed the start to have his appendix removed. (via Blabbermouth)
Aaron Lewis, "Everybody Talks to God" Lyrics
He was saying grace
Over a Tuesday blue-plate special
When the man in the next booth said
Don't you watch TV?
Don't know that God's a myth?
I hate to see you waste your breath
Cause there ain't no use talking
To a ghost that don't exist
The praying man said, amen
And looked up from his plate
And said you may not talk to God right now
But there's gonna come a day
Cause whether you're a farmer in the field
Praying for the rain
Or you curse him at the gravesite
Cause he called a loved one's name
You can thank him, you can blame him
Either way, you're gonna face him
Whether you believe in him or not
Cause in the end, everybody talks to God
The man in the booth went quiet
Cause he didn't have a comeback
So he shrugged it off and paid his tab
Then shuffled out the door
And the praying man
He prayed for the man who drove away
Hoping he would see the light
Before it got too late
But how was he to know
He touched a nonbeliever's soul
Who got that conversation
Two red lights down the road
Aaron Lewis, "Everybody Talks to God" (Lyric Video)