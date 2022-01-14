Staind singer and country artist Aaron Lewis on Friday (Jan. 14) released his latest solo number, "Everybody Talks to God," an earnest acoustic tune about proselytizing to a nonbeliever in Christianity.

It's the newest from Frayed at Both Ends, Lewis' imminent fourth album of country material recorded for imprints of Big Machine Label Group, the country music conglomerate that fostered Taylor Swift early on and has grown to country-pop dominance.

The Staind vocalist frequently leans into a right-wing social stance at his solo performances. He's blamed Democrats for social ills and once led an audience in a "Fuck Joe Biden" chant. Frayed at Both Ends' first single was the politically charged "Am I the Only One." The full album is out on Jan. 28.

In a press release, Lewis called it "an album of saying things that need to be said about how people actually live. Life isn't easy. Most people drink to forget, or drive for hours trying to get away from what they can't let go of or leave behind. Work takes it out of you. Love falls short or destroys you. Disappointments stack up. But still you have to keep going, and how you do that says everything about the man that you are." (via TMU)

Last year, Staind toured the U.S. with fellow nu-metal act Korn. Lewis was due to start a 2022 solo tour this week but postponed the start to have his appendix removed. (via Blabbermouth)

Aaron Lewis, "Everybody Talks to God" Lyrics

He was saying grace

Over a Tuesday blue-plate special

When the man in the next booth said

Don't you watch TV?

Don't know that God's a myth?

I hate to see you waste your breath

Cause there ain't no use talking

To a ghost that don't exist The praying man said, amen

And looked up from his plate

And said you may not talk to God right now

But there's gonna come a day Cause whether you're a farmer in the field

Praying for the rain

Or you curse him at the gravesite

Cause he called a loved one's name

You can thank him, you can blame him

Either way, you're gonna face him

Whether you believe in him or not

Cause in the end, everybody talks to God The man in the booth went quiet

Cause he didn't have a comeback

So he shrugged it off and paid his tab

Then shuffled out the door

And the praying man

He prayed for the man who drove away

Hoping he would see the light

Before it got too late But how was he to know

He touched a nonbeliever's soul

Who got that conversation

Two red lights down the road

Aaron Lewis, "Everybody Talks to God" (Lyric Video)

