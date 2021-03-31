Staind frontman Aaron Lewis is hopeful that the band's first studio album since their 2011 self-titled release will be done by the end of 2021. They had planned to have it completed sooner, but obviously the pandemic had other plans for them (and everyone else).

"I would certainly love to have it recorded and done by the end of this year, to be released next year. All of our plans that were kind of semi on the books and on the table, everything just had a year taken off of it," the vocalist explained to Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation [via Blabbermouth].

"We were gonna have a record come out sometime in 2020 or certainly in 2021, and there was a schedule that was on the table that, just like everything else, got burned to the ground as soon as [the pandemic] started."

Though we may not see a new studio album from Staind until sometime in 2022, the band did just announce a new live album yesterday (March 30) titled Live: It's Been Awhile. The record will feature songs from their reunion show in Connecticut in October of 2019.