Abbath ‘Convinced’ He Can Stay Sober: ‘I Have Too Much to Lose’

2019 was a year in which things changed for Abbath, the former singer for Immortal and current frontman for his self-titled band. Last fall, a disastrous performance in South America led the singer to examine his own sobriety and make a move toward a healthier lifestyle.

Speaking to Norwegian paper Dagbladet Magasinet (as transcribed and translated by Blabbermouth), Abbath recalled of the incident in Buenos Aires, "I had been drinking all day since I left Chile that morning. Two bottles of Jack Daniel's whisky. I trashed the backstage area after the gig. Mirrors, chairs, bottles, tables. Everything. But most of all, I trashed myself on the inside. When I woke up the next day, I knew one thing for sure: I had to get help. The party had lasted way too long, and I was the only one who didn't leave. I am very happy to be alive. I am 47 years old. It's time for me to get my shit together."

The singer says he had gotten into an argument with a taxi driver over the volume of music in the car and guitarist Farstad had attempted to intervene, at which point Abbath fired him just ahead of their performance that night. However, despite their conflict the prior day, Farstad was there for Abbath the day after the disastrous performance.

He recalled, "I woke up in Buenos Aires the next day and was freaking out. I felt like shit. Then Ole came into the room — this is the guy I fired from the band the day before — and gave me a big hug. He said, 'Come on, Olve. Let's go home.' We canceled the rest of the tour." The singer reveals that he visited the doctor upon returning home and was told his blood pressure had skyrocketed and it was a wonder he didn't have a heart attack.

"I am convinced that I can do this," Abbath says about his sobriety. He reveals however that he did not enter rehab but rather has been going to AA meetings and working out as he attempts to retain his sobriety.

"I feel 20 years younger," he said. "I have regained self respect — and my life. The strange thing is that I didn't know I had a problem until I was confronted with it. But I didn't want to go to rehab. That would have been too much for me. You know, I am not an alcoholic, I only need to stay mentally strong."

The singer remains steadfast in his goal not to drink again, adding, "It's not gonna happen. I have too much to lose."

In the same interview, Abbath also spoke of having regret over his exit from Immortal and being open to a reunion.