Adam Schlesinger, the late musician and songwriter most notable to rock fans for his work with Fountains of Wayne, is honored in a new video tribute made by the surviving members of another one of his bands, Ivy.

Schlesinger, at the age of 52, died from complications of COVID-19 last year.

The half-hour tribute, first shared last month, contains rare and previously unseen interview clips, studio footage and behind-the-scenes film of Schlesinger during his time in Ivy, an indie-pop trio that predated Fountains of Wayne and performed until 2012. It comes courtesy of Ivy's Andy Chase and Dominique Durand.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

"We knew Adam Schlesinger for 30 years," Chase and Durand explain, "and felt we should finally create an official Ivy statement about who he was to us."

The two say they "wanted to show a more intimate, human side to Adam — the friend, the father, the bandmate, the whirlwind force that he was — so we made this short film using exclusive home movies and photos. Hopefully, this will help add more weight and color to the extraordinary legacy that Adam left behind."

With Fountains of Wayne, Schlesinger was nominated for two Grammys. He played in Ivy and the supergroup Tinted Windows on top of Fountains of Wayne. He also made music for TV and film — work for which he won several awards, including Emmys and a Grammy.

In late March 2020, it was reported that Schlesinger was hospitalized after contracting the contagious disease behind the global pandemic. Subsequently placed on a ventilator, he died on April 1.

Ivy: A Tribute to Adam Schlesinger