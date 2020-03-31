Fountains of Wayne Songwriter Hospitalized Due to Coronavirus

Adam Schlesinger, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist for Fountains of Wayne, is among those now who've contracted coronavirus, and the musician has been hospitalized.

Initial reports surfaced on a Facebook fan page for his other band Ivy that the musician had been placed in a medically-induced coma, but Schlesinger's lawyer has since revealed to Variety that reports of the Fountains of Wayne member being in a coma are false.

Still, Schlesinger's condition is serious, as attorney Josh Grier confirmed. “He’s very sick and is heavily sedated, as are all people on ventilators, but no one has used the word ‘coma’ to me,” Grier said. Schlesinger has been in an Upstate New York hospital for over a week and is receiving excellent medical care, Grier noted, adding that doctors were reluctant to make predictions because so much about the disease remains unknown.

Schlesinger's work has spanned across multiple mediums, with the musician already earning a Grammy for his work on a Stephen Colbert Christmas album and an Emmy for his work on the music for the CW series, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. He's also been previously nominated for Oscars and Tonys as well.

In Fountains of Wayne, he was Grammy-nominated for Best New Artist and also earned a Best Pop Performance by a Group nomination for the single "Stacy's Mom." He also earned praise for his work writing music for the Tom Hanks film That Thing You Do.