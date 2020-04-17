AEG to Offer Fans 30-Day Concert Ticket Refund Opportunity

In recent weeks, music fans who purchased concert tickets for events that have since been postponed due to the coronavirus have had a difficult time seeking a refund through ticketing agencies such as the Live Nation-owned Ticketmaster, AEG and reseller StubHub. AEG will soon be offering a limited, 30-day window for ticket holders to seek refunds.

Reports by Billboard and the New York Times indicate AEG is expected to begin offering refunds for postponed events that have already been rescheduled starting on May 1. This window does not expire merely 30 days after May 1, but 30 days after the rescheduled date was announced. However, that May 1 start date is applicable to rescheduled events that were announced in either March or April.

If a postponed concert has not yet been rescheduled, fans will not yet have the opportunity to pursue a refund.

The move by AEG comes after intense backlash Ticketmaster faced over what fans are claiming was a newly-implemented alteration in its refund policy, preventing ticket holders from getting their money back on any postponed event. In response to the outrage, Live Nation president Joe Berchtold explained the ticketing agency's reasoning, outlining that this was a clarification of the existing policy while discussing how Ticketmaster's cash flow process works.

Meanwhile, due to furious complaints about Ticketmaster's alleged new policy, New York's Attorney General is investigating the issue. A spokesperson declined to divulge to the New York Times if the Attorney General had formally launched an investigation into these claims, but urged, "We are already looking into the matter."

In related news, a Wisconsin man has filed a $5 million federal class action lawsuit against StubHub. The reseller offered a coupon for 120% of the ticket price that was to be used within the next 12 months in lieu of a refund. Some public health experts and elected officials have forecasted that live events such as concerts and sporting events may not return for more than a year. Read more at Billboard.