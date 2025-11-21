We're going "one more time" with Aerosmith and Yungblud giving you a chance to win a special package courtesy of Loudwire Nights that includes not only their new EP One More Time on vinyl, but a very special Aerosmith and Yungblud branded guitar.

The guitar is a Les Paul Epiphone Special and as you can see below, it comes with the logo that Aerosmith and Yungblud have been using within the artwork for their One More Time EP. The grand prize here will include the guitar along with a vinyl copy of the new record. Meanwhile, four additional runners-up will receive the vinyl EP alone.

guitar provided by Interscope loading...

Both Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Yungblud appeared earlier this summer at the Back to the Beginning concert honoring Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath and later teamed up at the MTV VMAs for a tribute performance saluting Ozzy, but unbeknownst to many they had already found a music kinship prior to either event.

While appearing on the Loudwire Nights radio show recently, Yungblud confirmed that his association with Aerosmith came after he put out the nine-minute long song "Hello Heaven, Hello," which piqued the interest of guitarist Joe Perry.

"A lot of rock stars started reaching out to me, a lot of people were like, 'Wow, that took balls, we respect it,'" he said. "I'm getting emails from Brian May and Joe Perry and I'm like, 'What? Wow.' I think my whole goal was to really attack classic rock on this album."

Eventually, he approached Perry and Aerosmith about doing a remix version of the song and that led to even deeper discussion about a collaboration. Yungblud reserved a studio and recalls, "It's like a first date, you're either going home together or it's going to be a disaster. We got in the studio and 'My Only Angel' was written within 55 minutes." You can hear more of that chat in the podcast below.

Yungblud Guests on Loudwire Nights

This new EP features the first new Aerosmith music in 13 years. It's a five-song set that not only features their current Top 10 Mainstream Rock hit "My Only Angel," but also features a new 2025 remix of "Back in the Saddle" done with Yungblud.

READ MORE: Hear an Aerosmith-Yungblud Remix of 'My Only Angel' With Steve Martin

For this contest, we'll be picking a grand prize winner who will receive the Aerosmith and Yungblud-branded guitar as well as a vinyl version of One More Time. Four additional names will be drawn and will receive the One More Time EP as a runner-up offering. Just be sure to get your contact details in using the form below before Tuesday, Dec. 2, which is the final day of the contest. If your name is chosen, we'll reach out on how to receive your prize.

And just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.