The Lyrics to Aerosmith + Yungblud’s New Song ‘My Only Angel’

Here are the lyrics to Aerosmith and Yungblud's new song "My Only Angel."

The collaborative track just came out today (Sept. 19) and is the first song from Aerosmith and Yungblud's upcoming new EP One More Time, which will be out Nov. 21 and can be pre-ordered here now.

The EP, which also features a remixed version of the 1976 hit "Back in the Saddle," will serve as Aerosmith's first set of new songs in 13 years. Their most recent album, Music From Another Dimension!, came out in late 2012.

It's unknown when the idea for a collaboration between Aerosmith and Yungblud came out, but the singer and Steven Tyler both performed at Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's epic "Back to the Beginning" final concert in early July.

Aerosmith also joined Yungblud onstage for a tribute to Ozzy at the MTV VMAs earlier this month. They first teased "My Only Angel" just a few days after the performance.

Listen to the track below and follow along with its lyrics underneath.

Aerosmith + Yungblud, 'My Only Angel'

Aerosmith + Yungblud, 'My Only Angel' Lyrics [via Genius.com]

Would you cry if I called you my angel?

Gotta leave, gotta leave, gotta leave you one more time

Pretty little poison, I'll taste you in the morning

Drink you in the evening then we'll go out stealing

Won't rest 'til I find you, won't rest 'til I like you one last time

Take it when you want it, never when you need it

Said you want show, girl, call you from the road, girl

Meet up in an island tell me all your your problems one last time

Would you cry if I called you my angel?

Gotta leave, gotta leavе, gotta leave you one morе time

Will you cry, my only angel?

Gotta leave, gotta leave, gotta leave you far behind

You say you wanna keep me around your little finger

But, baby, I'm a runner, baby, I'm a gunner

Don't know where you'll find me but I hope that you'll find me one last time

Along a desert road, I tried to let you go

I had to face the fact that I should let you know

That after all this time, the show will still go on

But I need a little something to remember you by

Would you cry if I called you my angel?

Gotta leave, gotta leave, gotta leave you one more time

Will you cry, my only angel?

Gotta leave, gotta leave, gotta leave you far behind

Would you cry if I called you my angel?

Gotta leave, gotta leave, gotta leave you one more time (One more time)

Will you cry (Cry), my only angel? (Cry)

Gotta leave, gotta leave, gotta leave you far behind

Aerosmith + Yungblud, 'One More Time' EP Artwork + Track List

1. "My Only Angel"

2. "Problems"

3. "Wild Woman"

4. "A Thousand Days"

5. "Back in the Saddle" (2025 Remix)