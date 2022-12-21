After Sex, John Mayer Likes to Play Guitar Naked for a Little Bit – ‘It’s Nice’

John Mayer's always seemed like a sensual guy, but did you know that he likes to play the guitar naked after engaging in... extracurricular activities in the bedroom?

We're not judging if you knew that already. The singer-songwriter discussed the pastime during an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast after being asked if he ever plays the guitar beforehand to set the mood.

“No, I do it after sometimes,” Mayer replied. “No, you should never play guitar to have sex with someone, but a little naked guitar playing after is very memorable, sitting on the end of the bed with a little gut hanging over. It's nice.”

Indeed, Mayer elaborated that he likes how "people look when they fold up" when they sit up, because he finds it "cute." Very visual.

In case you're wondering who the "special someone" in Mayer's life is — there isn't one. Elsewhere during the discussion, he explained that being sober for the last several years has stripped him of his "liquid courage," and added that dating just simply isn't a priority for him at this time.

You can watch the full podcast episode below, which also features Mayer performing a couple of songs with an acoustic guitar.

Though Mayer admitted he usually waits until after the festivities to whip out his guitar, he's not opposed to listening to music while they take place. A couple of years ago, the musician was asked what he'd prefer to listen to in the background, to which he responded [via Yahoo], "I think what she’s into."

So, no, he doesn't put "Your Body Is a Wonderland" on and hope for the best.

John Mayer Interview on the Call Her Daddy Podcast