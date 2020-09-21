Aimee Osbourne, the eldest daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, has finalized the release date for her first album. The effort's called Vacare Adamare, and it will emerge this fall under Aimee's musical moniker, ARO, via Make Records. Alongside the announcement comes the new ARO track "House of Lies."

The evocative electronic tune follows "Shared Something With the Night," another Vacare Adamare cut issued earlier this year from ARO — the acronym being the initials of the singer, Aimee Rachel Osbourne. She's the older sibling of Kelly and Jack, the one who didn't appear on the reality show The Osbournes.

ARO isn't exactly a solo project; it's also a full-fledged band that makes its live debut Sept. 26 at Los Angeles' Hotel Cafe. The show, which will be livestreamed, will feature the Osbourne offspring alongside her ARO bandmates, bassist Grecco Buratto, keyboardist Eric Scullin and drummer Brendan Buckley.

Aimee told Alternative Press that "House of Lies" is about "feeling those ties to someone that you don't particularly want to feel. And you tell yourself that they're not there, but they very much are the same."

Regarding the number's resemblance to the Stranger Things theme song, she said, "It's funny because I wrote 'House Of Lies' right before Stranger Things came out. I was at home with my roommate at the time, and we were so excited to watch the show. … There's that really amazing, driving synth-based track that was written for the show. He looked at me and was like, 'That really sounds like your new song.' And I'm like, 'Shit. That would have been so perfect for the show.' I wish that now, the timing would have lined up."

"House of Lies" and "Shared Something With the Night" aren't Aimee's first forays into making music professionally. In 2015, the musician premiered her debut single and music video, "Raining Gold."

Vacare Adamare arrives on Oct. 30. Head to Make Records' website for more information.

