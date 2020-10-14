Ozzy Osbourne listeners who were also reality TV viewers in the 2000s got an entertaining look at the rockstar's family life on MTV's The Osbournes. In hindsight, however, fans of the show might wonder why one of Osbourne's daughters, Aimee, never appeared on the reality series.

Indeed, Aimee's siblings Kelly and Jack were the two teenage stars of The Osbournes alongside Ozzy and his longtime wife and manager, Sharon. But what was the reason for Aimee's absence?

While viewers could likely hazard a guess regarding her nonappearance, especially given Aimee's own music career, Sharon recently spoke up about her daughter's decision to skip the show. The discussion came this week during an episode of The Talk, the CBS program where Sharon regularly appears.

"With Aimee, she doesn't want to be a celeb," Sharon explained to her The Talk co-hosts on Tuesday (Oct. 13). "She just wants to do her music and do her creative thing, and feel good about it. That's it."

Aimee was just 19 years old when The Osbournes started, and her aversion to the TV spotlight was something with which her mother could sympathize. After all, filming a reality series can be quite an invasive experience.

"I understand how she felt," Sharon added. "It was chaos. You know, we had about 30 crew, 24 hours a day. And the house wasn't a home anymore. It was a studio. So, I get why she didn't like it."

The Osbourne matriarch continued, "Would I have done it differently? … You know, I wouldn't have done anything differently because I had an unbelievable time doing it, great experiences. It was just something in my life that I don't regret and I'm glad I did. I was just sorry that Aimee didn't come on the journey with us."

The Osbournes went off the air in 2005, but it lives on in subsequent series such as the paranormal-themed The Osbournes Want to Believe. Meanwhile, talk of an Osbournes revival crops up every so often.

As for Aimee, her debut album Vacare Adamare (under the moniker ARO) arrives on Oct. 30 via Make Records.

Sharon Osbourne Discusses Daughter Aimee on The Talk – Oct. 13, 2020