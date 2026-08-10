Alex Terrible Deletes Posts After Claiming Slaughter to Prevail Set Protested at Festival

Slaughter to Prevail frontman Alex Terrible was speaking out on social media after protesters allegedly called for his removal from the recent Bloodstock Festival concerning his previous reactions toward the trans community. His initial posts, however, have since been deleted after one particular response made him reconsider his words and actions.

The vocalist had shared screenshots of direct messages from metal fans as well as comments from others and his response to some. The topics of discussion touched on the backlash he has historically faced over his past comments on gender and sexuality and former extreme rightwing associations, including a now covered-up tattoo of a sonnenrad ("black sun").

In 2023, Terrible came under fire after a post titled "4 Rules of a Real Man," with many claiming the Slaughter to Prevail vocalist was acting in a homophobic manner.

The posts reported on below were seen and reviewed by Loudwire before Terrible deleted them.

What Alex Terrible Initially Said About Requests to Apologize to Trans Community

In a series of Instagram posts, the Slaughter to Prevail frontman laid out his questions on the backlash and the issues he had with some of the comments being directed at him.

In the first post, Terrible issued video from the Bloodstock performance with text over the clip stating, "I apologize to the trans community for the fact that we played Bloodstock. It was completely sold out and people actually enjoyed our performance." The clip was accompanied by several social media comments asking for his apology to the trans community.

The post then came with commentary from the singer who shared, "I genuinely don’t understand what I’m supposed to apologize to the trans community for. Can someone please explain it to me? I’ll apologize, no problem. I’m not too proud to do it."

He added, "I was told they even protested to try to get our performance canceled before we went onstage. I understand that not everyone likes us, and that we especially don’t appeal to people those who lack critical thinking. But that’s okay. I used to be like that myself. The important thing is to keep changing for the better. And that’s what I wish for everyone. @bloodstockopenair team and @vicky.hungerford thank you for believing in us ! much love for all of you."

More of Alex Terrible's Deleted Posts Responding to DMs + Comments

After the first post, several other comments and messages yielded responses from Terrible.

When one person shared that they thought the singer should "just talk to some trans people on a podcast or something and try to learn from them," the Terrible, countered, "You have no idea how many messages like this I get. Hellooo? What exactly am I supposed to learn from them? And more importantly, WHY? You guys are the ones who have a problem with me — I don’t have a problem with you."

He continued, "I genuinely don’t care how you identify, who you sleep with, how you dress, what religion you follow, what political views you have, or anything else. I literally DO NOT CARE, guys! What I DON’T LIKE is when someone tries to push their values or beliefs onto me."

While sharing that he didn't view the trans community as "enemies," he also expressed that he didn't want to know everything about all of his fans, but always tried to treat everyone with respect.

A second person commented, "Teaching blind and mindless hate is not chill. This is a lot more than politics and 'Lefties,' this is expressionism and personal identity and societal views on many important topics. I know this will get hate, not here to argue. Just don't be a cog in the machine of politics."

That led Terrible to respond, "What is there even left to talk about? He’s literally saying that I’m spreading hate. Apparently, saying that I respect every person and simply don’t want to get involved in other people’s personal lives, identities, or beliefs that have nothing to do with me is, in their eyes, 'spreading hate.' If THAT is what counts as spreading hate, then I’m honestly not surprised they call me a Nazi."

A third person suggested that Terrible look at the amount of hate in the comment section of the posts to understand why his trans fans might need his support.

He replied, "So you come to my shows just to 'support' me? Or do you come because you actually love my music? I’m confused. Am I your kid performing at a school play who needs you to show up and support me? I fight bare-knuckle. Do you really think I need your support? I want to see FANS at my shows — people who genuinely love my music — not people who are just there because they feel like they need to 'support' us."

He then asked, "Why the fuck am I supposed to publicly support someone just because there are negative comments online? Am I responsible for every single one of my fans? For their personal beliefs and worldview? Who else am I supposed to support? Israel? Palestine? Ukraine? Please, give me the full fucking list of everyone I’m required to publicly support, just in case somebody leaves another shitty comment about someone under one of my posts." He concluded, "Everyone deserves love, and trans too."

READ MORE: Slaughter to Prevail Frontman Responds to Backlash Opening Act Is Getting

A fourth person then shared that they felt Terrible's lack of support was viewed as an open invitation to hate on trans people. They suggested that standing up for those fans might at least make them feel seen even if the negative comments from others didn't stop.

Terrible responded, "So you're serious comparing real life to the internet By your logic, I should start speaking up for Ukraine coz many of my fans are from Ukraine. You know that right? Then Israel, coz I have a lot of fans from there too? Then people from Russia will show up and I'll have to stand up for them too? And the people defending Palestine? Then religious people will come along and say Alex Terrible is fucking Satanists — so what am I supposed to do then, delete my entire page?"

What Changed Alex Terrible's Responses?

As stated, one commenter's approach to the singer appeared to change his tone on the matter. As shared on his Instagram Stories, the person suggested that this was not an attack on him but an appeal. When it was broached to the musician that his responses were inciting hate and encouraging cyber bullying and the person suggested what if his family had been the targeted, it seemed to hit home.

"I never think that way actually. I act that way cause I can defend myself," said Terrible. "I don't mind that I have a lot of faith in the internet, I just know how to deal with it because I'm dealing with it for 10 years already ... I can stand for myself and my family, but actually this man or girl is right because a lot of people might get bullied because of my posts or how I act and a lot of people might attack them and I don't want that. I don't want it at all and I didn't think about that."

"I judge on myself cause I can defend on myself," he added. "So fuck all this drama. Fuck all these posts. I just deleted it. And I truly want to bring peace with my music and show motivation to be stronger, to be a better version of myself who can protect people who can't protect themselves. I don't want to be that guy who put something negative, bullying and fucking people attacking each other. I don't want this drama at all. I'm just defending myself guys because I don't understand this hate about myself."

"I guess a lot people get bullied on Internet and because I have thick skin doesn't mean everybody has thick skin. So I totally get it and I don't want to provoke somebody."

Slaughter to Prevail in 2026

Slaughter to Prevail have a full half year of touring left in 2026. After concluding their August run in Eindhoven, Netherlands on Aug. 15, the group returns stateside for shows starting Sept. 10 in Houston, Texas. North American dates will continue through Nov. 23 in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

For all Slaughter to Prevail tour dates and ticketing info, visit the band's website.

See other rock and metal bands touring in 2026 in the gallery below.