All Paramore Songs Ranked

Over the course of their now 14-year long career, Paramore have released song-after-song that became the soundtrack to a generation’s adolescence. Young people around the globe immediately identified with the group’s fighting spirit — largely thanks to the fiery personality of frontwoman Hayley Williams.

Though since 2004 the band has seen its fair share of changes — from sound to lineup — they’ve still managed to release 84 original songs that we’ve decided to rank in celebration of their iconic status. Check out our list to see where your favorite track measured up against the competition.