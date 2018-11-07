All That Remains Earn First Gold Single With ‘Two Weeks’

Congrats are in order for All That Remains, as their single "Two Weeks" from the band's 2008 album Overcome has been certified gold by the RIAA. The gold single was the first for the band, and we had a chance to speak to Phil Labonte about the accomplishment.

"It's awesome. It's super cool," beamed the vocalist. "To think about it, we had just put out The Fall of Ideals that had kind of put us on the map, and then we did one of those surprise changes that people have come to know us for and it got us a career at rock radio. A gold record, I can't believe it. That makes me honestly happy. It's pretty cool (laughs)."

The certification came just weeks after the death of All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert and just prior to the release of the band's new album, Victim of the New Disease. The disc drops this Friday (Nov. 9), featuring the pummeling album opener "Fuck Love" and the more melodic rocker "Everything's Wrong."

Though Herbert's death has left a void in the group, the band is planning to hit the road in support of the new album in December. A European trek kicks off Dec. 1 in Southampton in the United Kingdom, with shows booked through mid-December. An announcement on a fill-in guitarist for the run will be made shortly. See the band's scheduled dates here.

