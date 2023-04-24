Alter Bridge Announce 2023 North American Tour With Sevendust + Mammoth WVH

Alter Bridge have announced a new leg of their Pawns & Kings tour, which will see the rockers trek around North America throughout August. Sevendust and Mammoth WVH will serve as support for the run.

The trio of bands already announced a handful of shows together that'll take place this May, which you can see here. The newly announced tour, however, kicks off Aug. 1 in Buffalo, N.Y. and wraps up at the end of the month in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Sevendust and Mammoth WVH will play the majority of the shows, and MJT will join the run for its last seven stops. See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 28.

Pawns & Kings, Alter Bridge's most recent studio album, came out in October of 2022, and the rockers have already toured extensively in support of it. Meanwhile, both Sevendust and Mammoth WVH have new releases due out this summer. Truth Killer will serve as Sevendust's 14th album and will be out in July, and Mammoth WVH's Mammoth II is slated for an Aug. 4 release.

Get tickets for the upcoming tour at this location.

Alter Bridge 2023 North American Tour Dates

Aug. 1 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Outer Harbor Event Complex ^

Aug. 2 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^

Aug. 4 – Charleston, W.Va. @ The Event Center at Hollywood Casino *^

Aug. 5 – Grantville, Pa. @ Hollywood Casino Outdoors ^

Aug. 7 – Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE! ^

Aug. 8 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion ^

Aug. 10 – Quebec City, QC @ Agora Port de Québec ^

Aug. 12 – Mashantucket, Conn. @ The Premier Theater (at Foxwoods Resort Casino) ^

Aug. 13 – Johnstown, Pa. @ 1 st Summit Arena ^

Aug. 16 – Springfield, Ill. @ Illinois State Fair #^

Aug. 17 – Fayetteville, Ark. @ JJ’s Live *^

Aug. 19 – Corpus Christi, Texas @ Concrete Street Amphitheater ^

Aug. 20 – San Antonio, Texas @ Boeing Center at Tech Port ^

Aug. 22 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Orpheum Theatre *

Aug. 23 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Andrew J Brady Music Center *

Aug. 25 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

Aug. 26 – Milwaukee, Wisc. @ The Eagles Ballroom *

Aug. 28 – Fargo, N.D. @ Outdoors at Fargo Brewing *

Aug. 29 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore *

Aug. 31 – Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah’s Stir Concert Cove *

* No Mammoth WVH

# No Sevendust

^ No MJT

