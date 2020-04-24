We are thankful daily for the job that frontline workers are doing to help protect us during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now Alter Bridge have done their part to show their thanks, showcasing essential workers in their new video for "You Will Be Remembered."

The clip starts with a news report tease about a day in the life of an intensive care nurse, but the video unspools to put the spotlight not only on medical workers, but also police, fire fighters, truck drivers, grocery store workers and other essential frontline responders during this time of crisis.

Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti says, “We wrote 'You Will Be Remembered' as a tribute to anyone who gives of themselves in service to others. In this current climate, those stories are around us every day and we just wanted to offer our own small visual tribute to some of those people. There are numerous stories and we want to thank everyone that is doing their part to get us through this unprecedented time. Thank You.”

"You Will Be Remembered" was initially featured on Alter Bridge's 2016 album, The Last Hero. The band is currently promoting their latest album, Walk the Sky.

Alter Bridge, "You Will Be Remembered"