Symphonic Metal Singer Amanda Somerville Diagnosed With ‘Malignant’ + ‘Aggressive Brain Tumor’

Singer/songwriter Amanda Somerville (who’s worked with notable symphonic metal acts such as Epica, Kamelot, Ayreon and Avantasia) has been diagnosed with “a malignant and aggressive brain tumor.” The news was broken on social media by her husband, After Forever founder/guitarist Sander Gommans.

Gommans’ Statement About Somerville’s Diagnosis + Reactions

Gommans broke the news on Facebook and Instagram yesterday (Sept. 19).

“Unfortunately, I have some very sad news to share. The love of my life, mother of my three daughters and my beautiful wife Amanda Somerville, has a malignant and aggressive brain tumor,” his post began.

Gommans continued:

We’re shocked, devastated and I can’t describe the challenges we’re facing as a family right now. We’re very grateful with the help we’re getting from family and friends.

Positive thoughts help, prayers help, keeping us in your minds help. Please be there for Amanda and our kids and have us in your minds.

Feel free to share this message in a respectful way.

Amanda gives so much to all of us…love, music, friendship, strength….it’s time to send out hope and power to her. Thanks, it means a lot to us.

You can see his full post below:

Naturally, Gommans’ statements have resulted in plenty of supportive replies from fellow musicians and fans.

For example, Alessandro Del Vecchio (Vanden Plas, Edge of Forever) replied to Gommans’ Facebook post: “Sending all the love we have. much strength to Amanda, you, and the girls. This shall pass soon.”

Likewise, Avantasia mastermind Tobias Sammet responded to Gommans’ Instagram post:

Dear Sander and Amanda, this is devastating to hear and breaks my heart. On behalf of the whole team I wish Amanda all the best in the world, and the strength to beat this. My thoughts and prayers are with her, you, your kids and your family. Love and strength! From Tobi and the whole Avantasia family.

Elsewhere, one fan commented on Gommans' Facebook post:

The first time I heard about Amanda was back in 2005, when she came up with the story and concept for [German progressive metal project] Aina. I was always amazed by her creativity — and by the fact that she actually wrote it all down in a single night. It’s still one of my favorite records of all time. But seriously, there’s an astronomical difference between being a random fan who’s sad to see a great artist affected by ill health and — in your case — being her husband and having to go through this. I can’t imagine the pain and shock you must be experiencing. Time to fire up those rosary beads for Amanda.

Likewise, an Instagram user shared: “I wrote Amanda as soon as I read your post. The biggest dose of love, strength, and support from all of us. I wanna believe in miracles and the healing power of love. This shall pass.”

READ MORE: The Best Album by 11 Symphonic Metal Bands

More About Amanda Somerville

Somerville has many other achievements in addition to writing, recording and/or touring with After Forever, Kamelot, Epica, Avantasia, Trillium, Ayreon, Edguy and Docker’s Guild.

For instance, she co-fronted the Kiske/Somerville project alongside Helloween’s Michael Kiske; played with both Ian Gillian and Alice Cooper; and co-founded Exit Eden alongside Anna Brunner (League of Distortion), Marina La Torraca (Battle Beast) and Clémentine Delauney (Visions of Atlantis).

She’s also an accomplished vocal coach and solo artist who’s released several solo LPs in the pop/rock realm.

Of course, everyone at Loudwire sends positive thoughts and well wishes to Somerville, Gommans and their friends and families.