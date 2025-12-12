Good news for rock fans who like to be prepared — the American Heart Association says this '90s grunge his is the perfect tempo for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

The organization posted a graphic on social media stating that Pearl Jam's "Even Flow" has a tempo of 105 beats per minute, which is the correct tempo for hands-only CPR, which is chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths.

"Break out the flannel shirts and ripped jeans and turn on some Pearl Jam and learn how to save a life with Hands-Only CPR. If you see a teen or adult collapse, call 911 and push hard and fast in the center of the chest to the beat of 'Even Flow'," the AHA wrote in the caption.

Their website states that compressions should be performed at a rate of between 100 and 120 per minute.

What Other Songs Have the Right Tempo for CPR?

The Survivor hit "Eye of the Tiger," Nine Inch Nails' "As Alive As You Need Me to Be" Nirvana's "Come As You Are" and "Smells Like Teen Spirit" are also mentioned on the AHA's page as having the correct tempos for CPR.

How to Perform CPR

There are numerous ways individuals can get CPR certifications, but it is not legally required for people to be certified to perform CPR in the event of an actual emergency. The AHA's website states that CPR can double or triple the chances of someone surviving an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest if performed immediately.

As noted above, the first thing a person should do upon seeing someone go into cardiac arrest is call 911 and then start chest compressions. The compressions work to push oxygen through the body to keep vital organs alive until professional help arrives.

It's estimated that around 350,000 people in the U.S. die from cardiac arrest every year. Check out an infographic on performing CPR here and listen to "Even Flow" below in case you need a refresher of the song's rhythm.

Pearl Jam, 'Even Flow'