Wrestling Star Erick Redbeard Joins the Fight in Amon Amarth’s ‘Get in the Ring’ Video, ‘The Great Heathen Army’ Album Announced
Amon Amarth have just announced their new album, The Great Heathen Army, and to coincide with this news, they've also debuted a music video for the new single "Get in the Ring," which features a cameo from AEW (All Elite Wrestling) star Erick Redbeard.
“I really like 'Get In The Ring' which was written for our friend Erick Redbeard the pro wrestler as an 'entrance' song for him," comments guitarist Olavi Mikkonen on the latest Amon Amarth track. "The lyrics are obviously written to fit both Viking and wrestling themes," he continues, "and you can also see Erick as the lead character in the new video for the song. We shot the video in Wroclaw, Poland with our friends Grupa 13 and they helped us create this dark and epic Mad Max meets Viking underground super brutal fight club for the video clip."
Fans of Amon Amarth may be surprised to see modern-day visuals in the music video, such as gas-powered vehicles, heavy firearms, and industrialized buildings, but rest assured, this is very much the same Amon Amarth you've known for over 25 years. The group lays down burly rhythm riffs set against ever-present melodies that align perfectly with the thrill of one-on-one battle.
Speaking about the album, vocalist Johan Hegg says, “Overall The Great Heathen Army is one of the heavier albums we’ve made. There are some dark and heavy songs that are really powerful and in-your-face, but we obviously have some trademark melodic Amon Amarth songs on there as well, and a few surprises too. It’s a really well-balanced album. It sounds great. [Producer] Andy Sneap is awesome. It was great to be able to work with him again.”
"We’ve been away making new music and we’re back with new darker, more death-metal sounding album. If Berserker was our 'heavy metal' album, then The Great Heathen Army is our 'death metal' album. But with that said, it’s still very much contemporary Amon Amarth, but perhaps style-wise we have gone back to our roots a little bit," adds Mikkonen.
Watch the music video for "Get In the Ring" below and view the album art and track listing for The Great Heathen Army, due Aug. 5 on Metal Blade, further down the page. To pre-order the album, head here.
Amon Amarth, "Get in the Ring" Lyrics (via Genius)
You smile at me through lying teeth
Then you talk behind my back
You think I'm blind, that I don't see
The mask you wear begins to crack
Your words bore me to death
You're a wasp without a sting
When you're done wasting breath
You can find me in the ring
Bring it on
If you dare
Will you run
Are you scared
I'm waiting here so come at me
Let's fight it out man to man
If you flee your fate is sealed
Get in the ring, make your stand
The coward thinks he'll always live
If he keeps himself from strife
But old age leaves him not in peace
Though spеars may spare his life
The fool thinks that hе knows it all
While he sits in sheltered nest
Lost for words when reality calls
As he's put to the test
Your slander shows your inner fear
Hiding behind words of spite
But the Heathen law is clear
I challenge you to a fight
Choose blade, sword or axe
It doesn't matter what you bring
When the sun begins to wax
Come find me in the ring
Bring it on
Nowhere to hide
Time to face
Your demise
I'm waiting here so come at me
Let's fight it out man to man
If you flee your fate is sealed
You'll die by my hand
You're a dog without a bite
And your taunts are uninspired
It's better that you stand and fight
'Cause if you run you'll only die tired
Amon Amarth, "Get in the Ring" Music Video
Amon Amarth, The Great Heathen Army Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Get in the Ring"
02. "The Great Heathen Army"
03. "Heidrun"
04. "Oden Owns You All"
05. "Find a Way or Make One"
06. "Dawn of Norsemen"
07. "Saxon and Vikings"
08. "Skagul Rides With Me"
09. "The Serpent's Trail"