Amon Amarth have just announced their new album, The Great Heathen Army, and to coincide with this news, they've also debuted a music video for the new single "Get in the Ring," which features a cameo from AEW (All Elite Wrestling) star Erick Redbeard.

“I really like 'Get In The Ring' which was written for our friend Erick Redbeard the pro wrestler as an 'entrance' song for him," comments guitarist Olavi Mikkonen on the latest Amon Amarth track. "The lyrics are obviously written to fit both Viking and wrestling themes," he continues, "and you can also see Erick as the lead character in the new video for the song. We shot the video in Wroclaw, Poland with our friends Grupa 13 and they helped us create this dark and epic Mad Max meets Viking underground super brutal fight club for the video clip."

Fans of Amon Amarth may be surprised to see modern-day visuals in the music video, such as gas-powered vehicles, heavy firearms, and industrialized buildings, but rest assured, this is very much the same Amon Amarth you've known for over 25 years. The group lays down burly rhythm riffs set against ever-present melodies that align perfectly with the thrill of one-on-one battle.

Speaking about the album, vocalist Johan Hegg says, “Overall The Great Heathen Army is one of the heavier albums we’ve made. There are some dark and heavy songs that are really powerful and in-your-face, but we obviously have some trademark melodic Amon Amarth songs on there as well, and a few surprises too. It’s a really well-balanced album. It sounds great. [Producer] Andy Sneap is awesome. It was great to be able to work with him again.”

"We’ve been away making new music and we’re back with new darker, more death-metal sounding album. If Berserker was our 'heavy metal' album, then The Great Heathen Army is our 'death metal' album. But with that said, it’s still very much contemporary Amon Amarth, but perhaps style-wise we have gone back to our roots a little bit," adds Mikkonen.

Watch the music video for "Get In the Ring" below and view the album art and track listing for The Great Heathen Army, due Aug. 5 on Metal Blade, further down the page. To pre-order the album, head here.

Amon Amarth, "Get in the Ring" Lyrics (via Genius)

You smile at me through lying teeth

Then you talk behind my back

You think I'm blind, that I don't see

The mask you wear begins to crack

Your words bore me to death

You're a wasp without a sting

When you're done wasting breath

You can find me in the ring Bring it on

If you dare

Will you run

Are you scared I'm waiting here so come at me

Let's fight it out man to man

If you flee your fate is sealed

Get in the ring, make your stand The coward thinks he'll always live

If he keeps himself from strife

But old age leaves him not in peace

Though spеars may spare his life

The fool thinks that hе knows it all

While he sits in sheltered nest

Lost for words when reality calls

As he's put to the test Your slander shows your inner fear

Hiding behind words of spite

But the Heathen law is clear

I challenge you to a fight

Choose blade, sword or axe

It doesn't matter what you bring

When the sun begins to wax

Come find me in the ring Bring it on

Nowhere to hide

Time to face

Your demise I'm waiting here so come at me

Let's fight it out man to man

If you flee your fate is sealed

You'll die by my hand You're a dog without a bite

And your taunts are uninspired

It's better that you stand and fight

'Cause if you run you'll only die tired

Amon Amarth, "Get in the Ring" Music Video

Amon Amarth, The Great Heathen Army Album Art + Track Listing

Amon Amarth, 'The Great Heathen Army'

01. "Get in the Ring"

02. "The Great Heathen Army"

03. "Heidrun"

04. "Oden Owns You All"

05. "Find a Way or Make One"

06. "Dawn of Norsemen"

07. "Saxon and Vikings"

08. "Skagul Rides With Me"

09. "The Serpent's Trail"