Pantera have just announced a headlining 2025 U.S. tour with special guest Amon Amarth, billing it "the heaviest tour of the summer."

The run, which features the Texas groove powerhouse and Sweden's premiere viking-themed melodic death metal band, will kick off on July 15 in Pennsylvania. Making 29 stops in total, the trek comes to a close in Florida on Sept. 13.

An additional guest opener is expected to be revealed at a later date.

READ MORE: Rex Brown Names His Favorite Dimebag Darrell Guitar Solo (Which Was Almost Tossed!)

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (Feb. 28) at 10AM local time at Pantera's website.

See all of the tour dates below to see if Pantera and Amon Amarth are coming to a city near you.

You'll also have a chance to catch Pantera live in North America this spring as they've again been tabbed as a special guest on Metallica's ongoing M72 world tour.

Pantera 2025 Summer Tour Dates With Amon Amarth

July 15 — TBurgettstown, Penn. @ he Pavilion at Star Lake

July 17 — Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 19 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 20 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 22 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

July 25 — Hershey, Penn. @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 16 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

July 28 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 29 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion

July 31 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 02 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 03 — Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre

Aug. 06 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 07 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

Aug. 20 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 — Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 — Ridgefield, Wash. @ Cascades Amphitheater

Aug. 26 — TPhoenix, Ariz. @ alking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug, 27 — Inglewood, Calif. @ Kia Forum

Aug. 29 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

Aug. 31 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 02 — Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 03 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 05 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 06 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 08 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Sept. 10 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sept. 11 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Park

Sept. 13 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

pantera and amon amarth 2025 usa tour flyer Live Nation loading...