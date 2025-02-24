Pantera Book Summer 2025 U.S. Tour With Amon Amarth
Pantera have just announced a headlining 2025 U.S. tour with special guest Amon Amarth, billing it "the heaviest tour of the summer."
The run, which features the Texas groove powerhouse and Sweden's premiere viking-themed melodic death metal band, will kick off on July 15 in Pennsylvania. Making 29 stops in total, the trek comes to a close in Florida on Sept. 13.
An additional guest opener is expected to be revealed at a later date.
Tickets will go on sale this Friday (Feb. 28) at 10AM local time at Pantera's website.
See all of the tour dates below to see if Pantera and Amon Amarth are coming to a city near you.
You'll also have a chance to catch Pantera live in North America this spring as they've again been tabbed as a special guest on Metallica's ongoing M72 world tour.
Pantera 2025 Summer Tour Dates With Amon Amarth
July 15 — TBurgettstown, Penn. @ he Pavilion at Star Lake
July 17 — Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 19 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
July 20 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
July 22 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
July 25 — Hershey, Penn. @ Hersheypark Stadium
July 16 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
July 28 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
July 29 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion
July 31 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 02 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 03 — Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre
Aug. 06 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 07 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
Aug. 20 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 22 — Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 23 — Ridgefield, Wash. @ Cascades Amphitheater
Aug. 26 — TPhoenix, Ariz. @ alking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug, 27 — Inglewood, Calif. @ Kia Forum
Aug. 29 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
Aug. 31 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 02 — Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 03 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 05 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 06 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 08 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater
Sept. 10 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sept. 11 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Park
Sept. 13 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
