Amon Amarth Announce ‘The Great Heathen Army’ Graphic Novel + Board Game

Earlier this year, Amon Amarth released The Great Heathen Army album. Now they're taking things a step further, partnering with Z2 Comics to announce a namesake graphic novel and a board game collaboration tying in with the album's epic nine-song journey.

Helping to ensure their vision, Amon Amarth pulled in writer Dan Watters (King Diamond's Abigail, Lucifer), artist Ario Murti and cover artists Montos (Death for Hire: The Origin of Tehk City) and Tom Thiel. Together, they'll take you deep into the heart of the Viking Age, as oars propel longships to shores awaiting a brutal collision of steel and bone as Viking warriors from Scandinavia invade England, wreaking chaos in the process.

"Heathens from shore to shore! We are thrilled to announce that we've partnered with Z2 to bring you The Great Heathen Army as a full-length graphic novel," Amon Amarth explains. "It's a brutal story of war, bloodshed, and glory during the time when the viking raids brought terror to the shores of England. We've also produced an accompanying replica of The Great Heathen Army board game that you see in our music video of the album title track. We hope you enjoy it. Skål!"

The book will also include a foreword from professional WWE Wrestling Hall of Famer and viking devotee, Adam “Edge” Copeland.

“Raise your mead horns to Valhalla! Saxons beware because the mighty Amon Amarth are releasing a graphic novel!" Copeland exclaims. "Vikings. Metal. Comics. As Stan Lee (and maybe Odin?) would say…’nuff said!"

“Getting to work with Amon Amarth on The Great Heathen Army means diving into myth, history, and heavy metal, which sounds like a perfect date night to me,” Watters explains on the writing process. “Our aim with this book is to make the reader feel like they’re truly there, facing the terror of the invaders in that old world where monsters and gods lurk beneath every stone and in every bloodthirsty eye. And also to show some Vikings doing some terrible things with some very big axes.”

“Amon Amarth are well known for their historic epics and mythology, woven throughout the band’s history,” editor Rantz Hoseley continues. “A graphic novel inspired by their music feels long overdue. The songs of The Great Heathen Army conjure a saga in the listener’s mind, ancient and timeless and powerful, and it’s our honor to expand upon that bloody experience.”

Amon Amarth, The Great Heathen Army Graphic Novel Cover

amon amarth, the great heathen army comic

The Great Heathen Army comic from Z2 and Amon Amarth will be available in standard hardcover and deluxe hardcover editions, with a fall 2023 arrival expected. The deluxe hardcover comes signed with three art prints illustrated by Tom Theil, a Silver Pennigar Viking collector's coin and a limited edition board game with an oversized battle map. Check out the coin and game below.

Fans can also get their hands on the board game separately. The deck-building war game finds players assuming the ole of the Vikings on either the attacker's side or that of the Anglo-Saxon defenders, with each side strategizing their goal to defeat the opposite side in the conflict.

To learn more or get your orders in, check here.

Amon Amarth, The Great Heathen Army Board Game + Viking Collector's Coin

amon amarth, the great heathen army game

amon amarth, silver pennigar viking collector's coin