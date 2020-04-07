Join Amon Amarth’s Johan Hegg for Online Yoga Class

Viking yoga? Not quite, but Amon Amarth’s Johan Hegg will be staying limber today (April 7), joining his wife for a yoga class online while inviting the legions of Amon Amarth fans to join them.

“Do something for your own well being today,” says Hegg. “Join my wife, Maria, and me for yoga online at 6:30PM CET. As usual, she’ll be the teacher, and I’ll be the guy that shows you that if I can do it, anybody can!”

For those doing the time zone math stateside, 6:30PM Central European Time is 1:30PM ET and 10:30AM PT. Simply head to the link here to learn how to take part.

This marks the second such class Hegg has taken part in with his wife since coming off the road during the coronavirus pandemic. With many people self isolating, this is a great way to stay in touch with the metal giant while also getting off the couch and doing something good for the body.

Like many acts, Amon Amarth had been touring at the time the coronavirus pandemic led them off the road. At present, the band's next scheduled date in support of the Berserker album comes June 26 in Helsinki, Finland. Stay up to date with the group's touring schedule via their website.