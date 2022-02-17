Row With Amon Amarth on Pounding New Song ‘Put Your Back Into the Oar’
Swedish melodic death metal icons and viking obsessives Amon Amarth have returned with the pounding new song "Put Your Back Into the Oar" with an elaborate music video to boot.
As fans eagerly await a follow-up record to 2019's Berserker, "Put Your Back Into the Oar" will surely tide headbangers over with what has every making of an instant classic. It's a mid-tempo rager with a perfect crowd participation moment and it's not difficult to imagine a festival crowd of 50,000 to 100,000 or more people chanting, "Row!" when the bridge section hits.
"We've been quiet over the last two years, but we've been at home in Sweden hard at work behind the scenes," began Amon Amarth in a press statement.
They continued, "Much has been said about fans coming to our shows to have fun and doing the 'epic Viking row.' Well, we thought it was a good idea to write a song about it! This one is for you, the fans, wherever you are - and may Odin guide you as you row to your destiny in uncharted seas! Enjoy the song and video while we continue to work on a new album. We can't wait to see all you heathens soon."
The music video for "Put Your Back Into the Oar" was shot in England over the course of two days and produced by Twin V and directed by Ryan MackFall at Crashburn Media. Recording took place in January of 2021 at Fascination Street with producer Jens Bogren and the song has now been released through Amon Amarth's own label, Victorious Music.
A limited edition "Put Your Back Into the Oar" 12" picture disc and other specialized merchandise are also available here.
Watch the music video further down the page and view the lyrics directly below.
Amon Amarth, "Put Your Back Into the Oar" Lyrics
The ships await us by the Birka quay
All prepared with sixty oars
They will carry us on the open sea
Heading out to glory wars
We have blothed to Aegir
To the daughters of Ran
We are willing and eager
We are leaving at dawn
Four days of good wind
Then we awoke to an ocean mirror calm
Slacking sails, we are drifting
No direction, we are drifting
Glory calls from beyond the waves
A chance for fame and rich reward
Honour waits beyond the grave
So put your back into the oar
The sun is burning, now we’re lost at sea
Our rations are running low
Thirsty throats and hungry flees
But we still got many days to go
We are crossing the ocean
Left our home in the North
The oars have set us in motion
They will carry us forth
Each man builds his own fame
Now everyone, show me what you’re worth
Who recalls a coward’s name?
No one remembers, who remembers
Glory calls from beyond the waves
Beckons those with a heart for war
Honour waits beyond the grave
So put your back into the oar
ROW!
ROW!
ROW!
The oar is your best friend
ROW!
ROW!
ROW!
For a triumphant end
ROW!
ROW!
ROW!
Row for victory
ROW!
ROW!
ROW!
Into history
ROW!
Grab your oars
ROW!
Row to glory wars
ROW!
And for victory
ROW!
Into history
Each man builds his own fame
Now everyone, show me what you’re worth
Who recalls a coward’s name?
No one remembers, who remembers
Glory calls from beyond the waves
Beckons those with a heart for war
Honour waits beyond the grave
Fear not a bloody fate
Glory calls from beyond the waves
A chance for fame and rich reward
Honour waits beyond the grave
So put your back into the oar