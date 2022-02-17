Row With Amon Amarth on Pounding New Song ‘Put Your Back Into the Oar’

Swedish melodic death metal icons and viking obsessives Amon Amarth have returned with the pounding new song "Put Your Back Into the Oar" with an elaborate music video to boot.

As fans eagerly await a follow-up record to 2019's Berserker, "Put Your Back Into the Oar" will surely tide headbangers over with what has every making of an instant classic. It's a mid-tempo rager with a perfect crowd participation moment and it's not difficult to imagine a festival crowd of 50,000 to 100,000 or more people chanting, "Row!" when the bridge section hits.

"We've been quiet over the last two years, but we've been at home in Sweden hard at work behind the scenes," began Amon Amarth in a press statement.

They continued, "Much has been said about fans coming to our shows to have fun and doing the 'epic Viking row.' Well, we thought it was a good idea to write a song about it! This one is for you, the fans, wherever you are - and may Odin guide you as you row to your destiny in uncharted seas! Enjoy the song and video while we continue to work on a new album. We can't wait to see all you heathens soon."

The music video for "Put Your Back Into the Oar" was shot in England over the course of two days and produced by Twin V and directed by Ryan MackFall at Crashburn Media. Recording took place in January of 2021 at Fascination Street with producer Jens Bogren and the song has now been released through Amon Amarth's own label, Victorious Music.

A limited edition "Put Your Back Into the Oar" 12" picture disc and other specialized merchandise are also available here.

Watch the music video further down the page and view the lyrics directly below.

Amon Amarth, "Put Your Back Into the Oar" Lyrics

The ships await us by the Birka quay

All prepared with sixty oars

They will carry us on the open sea

Heading out to glory wars We have blothed to Aegir

To the daughters of Ran

We are willing and eager

We are leaving at dawn Four days of good wind

Then we awoke to an ocean mirror calm

Slacking sails, we are drifting

No direction, we are drifting Glory calls from beyond the waves

A chance for fame and rich reward

Honour waits beyond the grave

So put your back into the oar The sun is burning, now we’re lost at sea

Our rations are running low

Thirsty throats and hungry flees

But we still got many days to go We are crossing the ocean

Left our home in the North

The oars have set us in motion

They will carry us forth Each man builds his own fame

Now everyone, show me what you’re worth

Who recalls a coward’s name?

No one remembers, who remembers Glory calls from beyond the waves

Beckons those with a heart for war

Honour waits beyond the grave

So put your back into the oar ROW!

ROW!

ROW!

The oar is your best friend

ROW!

ROW!

ROW!

For a triumphant end

ROW!

ROW!

ROW!

Row for victory

ROW!

ROW!

ROW!

Into history

ROW!

Grab your oars

ROW!

Row to glory wars

ROW!

And for victory

ROW!

Into history Each man builds his own fame

Now everyone, show me what you’re worth

Who recalls a coward’s name?

No one remembers, who remembers Glory calls from beyond the waves

Beckons those with a heart for war

Honour waits beyond the grave

Fear not a bloody fate

Glory calls from beyond the waves

A chance for fame and rich reward

Honour waits beyond the grave

So put your back into the oar

Amon Amarth, "Put Your Back Into the Oar" Music Video