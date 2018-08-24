Andy Black Rocks Up Cover of Frank Sinatra’s ‘My Way’

Andy Biersack's alter ego Andy Black is back and doing things his way. The singer has recorded a cover of "My Way," the song originally made famous by Frank Sinatra and later recorded by the Sex Pistols as well. The Andy Black version of the oft-covered song can be heard in the Spotify player below.

Black teased the cover earlier this week, stating via Instagram, "On August 24th my cover of the Frank Sinatra classic ”My Way” (which was of course famously reinterpreted by Sid Vicious and the legendary Sex Pistols on The Great Rock and Roll Swindle) will be released and I cannot wait for you guys to hear it! I have always loved this song and the idea of doing my own take it on it as an homage to my influences was initially inspired by the @altpress cover shoot and story and brought to life by my friend and producer/collaborator @johnfeldy⁣."

The singer is also reportedly working on a video for the song with director Patrick Fogarty, so keep your eyes peeled for its arrival. In the interim, you can check out the song here.

Biersack's most recent release under the Andy Black moniker was his 2016 album The Shallow Side, which produced by John Feldmann. However, a new Andy Black album is expected in the first quarter of 2019. Feldmann also co-produced the latest Black Veil Brides album, Vale, which was released earlier this year. No dates are currently scheduled for Andy Black, but the singer will play the Aftershock Festival and a Los Angeles residency at the Roxy with Black Veil Brides in October.

Listen to Andy Black's "My Way"

