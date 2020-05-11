Anthony Vincent Covers Korn’s ‘Freak on a Leash’ in Styles of Slayer, Nirvana + More

YouTube sensation Anthony Vincent continues to use his voice to take on fan submitted challenges, this time masterfully crafting his way through Korn's "Freak on a Leash" in 22 different styles.

The mustachioed vocalist starts off in the style of the original, pulling off a pretty decent impersonation of Jonathan Davis himself over the opening notes of the track. From there, it takes some interesting turns, with the best among them being the cracking vocal impersonation of Dave Matthews and Vincent crooning through a profanity-infused portion in the style of Frank Sinatra.

A true highlight though comes later when the singer turns Jonathan Davis' signature scatting in the song and plays it out in three other scatting styles -- those of Michael Jackson, Scatman John and Nina Simone.

For those who prefer that Vincent keep it in the hard rock and metal family, there are moments performed as Slayer, Pink Floyd, Beastie Boys, Nirvana and Motley Crue, but perhaps the most impressive vocal leap comes toward the end when the singer segues from the soaring Celine Dion vocal into the understated blues vibe of B.B. King to finish out the track. Watch Vincent's latest song style challenge below and see more of his video at his Ten Second Songs YouTube channel.

Korn's "Freak on a Leash" Performed in 22 Styles