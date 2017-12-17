Having yourself a rocking little Christmas? If not, YouTube favorite Anthony Vincent is here to get you in the spirit, with an assist on guitarist from EROCK. Vincent has become popular via his Ten Second Songs site, showing his versatility covering music in the styles of a number of different acts.

Ever envision Ozzy Osbourne covering "O Christmas Tree"? Vincent kicks things off his latest video with that performance, as EROCK brings a much heavier accompaniment than you probably remember. How about Metallica getting really aggressive on "O Come Emmanuel"? No longer do you envision a church choir, but rather something more sinister.

Vincent keeps it eclectic, with performances of "O Holy Night" as done by A-ha, dials up "Deck the Halls" as if New Edition did it, and serves up a schizophrenic "Ten Seconds of Christmas" bounding seamlessly between Green Day, Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Boys II Men and Slipknot, but it's mostly a harder-edged collection of music for this video.

The singer actually accompanies himself on "Jingle Bells," first done as Beastie Boys and then transitioning into Alice in Chains. He channels the abrupt shifts of System of a Down on "We Wish You a Merry Christmas," and finishes out the segment (and the year) with the New Year's favorite "Auld Lang Syne" as if Iron Maiden and Marilyn Manson were performing it.