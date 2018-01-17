We've got a double dose of Anthony Vincent today, with the vocalist pulling in fellow YouTube sensation Jared Dines for a pair of new videos showcasing both of their talents. Vincent has become known for his ability to put together medleys of songs covered in particular styles, while Dines' has done something similar with his guitar work. The fun starts above with Vincent rocking through a host of pop songs, giving them the Korn treatment.

The most fun comes when Vincent picks apart some of the nonsensical lyrics of pop tracks like Hanson's "Mmm Bop," the Bee Gees "Stayin' Alive" and Eiffel's "I'm Blue" and gives them Jonathan Davis' scatting treatment. Vincent also taps into Davis' angst with aplomb, giving Prince's "When Doves Cry," Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" and Avril Lavigne's "Complicated" an edge you never realized the songs had. Joining him throughout the venture is Dines, who plays guitar and bass on the songs, providing Vincent with stellar musical backing.

“I'm more than psyched to be collaborating with my buddy Jared Dines on this video; he laid down all the bass and guitars, which really set the tone to get into Jonathan Davis mode. I’ve always thought Korn would make an amazing version of 'I’m Blue,' so I’m glad I got the opportunity to do so," says Vincent.

The pairing went so well that Vincent returned the favor, guesting on a video for Dines' channel in which he sang Michael Jackson songs as if they were metal favorites. You may never look at "Beat It," "Man in the Mirror" and "Human Nature" the same way again. Check out that video below.

You can stay up to date with all of Vincent's videos through his Ten Second Songs YouTube channel, while you can further investigate Dines' work at his own YouTube channel here.