In a video the Anthrax guitarist shared last week, Scott Ian hung some large, menacing chains from his waist in a goofy impression of Slayer guitar icon Kerry King.

King is known for wearing the same type of imposing metal links onstage with Slayer before they called it a day in 2019. And the chains he hung from one side of his waist were real metal. (Though they appeared to some to resemble a comically large wallet chain.)

That makes it all the more impressive that Ian sported similarly heavy hardware before he went out onstage with Anthrax in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, last Friday (Aug. 5).

"Going DOUBLE KING tonight at the Oshkosh Arena!!!" Ian quipped alongside the clip that showed he had draped strands of industrial chains from both sides of his body.

Anthrax, among the "Big 4" thrash bands — the list also includes Slayer — are now touring with Black Label Society and Hatebreed. See the dates below the video. Get tickets here.

Anthrax recently released the live album Anthrax XL, a recording taken from their 40th anniversary livestream last year. King is currently assembling his first post-Slayer outfit.

Scott Ian's Kerry King Impression - Aug. 5, 2022

Anthrax, Black Label Society + Hatebreed Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Anthrax, Black Label Society, Hatebreed Tour Anthrax loading...

Aug. 9 – Austin, Texas @ Waller Creek Amp.

Aug. 11 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Aug. 12 – Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

Aug. 13 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Fillmore

Aug. 15 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Brady Music Center

Aug. 16 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman

Aug. 18 – Silver Spring, Md. @ Fillmore

Aug. 19 – Rochester, N.Y. @ Main St. Armory

Aug. 20 – Detroit, Mich. @ Fillmore *

Aug. 22 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Aug. 23 – Toronto, Ontario @ History

Aug. 24 – Montreal, Quebec @ Cogeco Amp.

Aug. 26 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Coney Island Amp.

Aug. 28 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Fillmore *

* No Hatebreed