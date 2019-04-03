As Cities Burn Return With First New Album + Song in 10 Years

Christian post-hardcore heavyweights As Cities Burn have reunited a handful of times since initially splitting up in 2009 and now new material has finally surfaced. The group has shared "Chains," the debut single from their first album in 10 years, Scream Through the Walls.

The sound presented on the song harkens back to the group's earliest days, straddling the line between rock and metal with an ever-constant anthemic touch and complex melodies.

"As Cities Burn has always been about creating music that is real and true to ourselves. We didn’t know that things would circle back around allowing us to work on another album together, but life’s a crazy thing. We are truly thankful for each and every person who’s supported our band throughout the years and we're excited to share our new album, Scream Through the Walls, with you," commented harsh screamer and piano player TJ Bonnette.

Scream Through the Walls will arrive June 7 through Equal Vision and can be pre-ordered here. It will be the fourth record from As Cities Burn, whose last release, Hell or High Water, came in 2009 before their breakup later that year.

As Cities Burn, Scream Through the Walls Artwork

Equal Vision Records