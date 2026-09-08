As I Lay Dying Tease 2 ‘Polarizing’ New Songs, Want Fans to Help Finalize Album Track List

As I Lay Dying teased two "polarizing" new songs in a social media post today (Sept. 8) and want fans to help finalize their upcoming new album's track listing.

In a video shared on the band and Tim Lambesis' Instagram accounts, the frontman revealed that they've completed their ninth studio album and are trying to decide on the final track listing. They apparently recorded 12 songs and only intended to keep 10 for the record, which is why they're recruiting help from their fans.

The video teased two songs, "Polarized" and "Retribution," which Lambesis described as being very different from each other sonically. The former is a melodic track with more singing but "still heavy," whereas "Retribution" is much more blistering and doesn't have any clean vocals at all.

The band plans to share clips of the two tracks over the next week and then fully release both of them on Sept. 15.

"We'll open up some voting for you guys to tell us, do these polarizing two different ends of the album both belong on the As I Lay Dying album?" Lambesis said. "We figured we'd start there, see what you guys thought and most of the rest of the record lives somewhere in between."

A logo appeared toward the end of the clip that said, "9.15. Two extremes. One album."

See it below.

Which Musicians Are Featured on the Upcoming As I Lay Dying Album?

As I Lay Dying haven't revealed the title or release date for the upcoming album yet, but it'll serve as the follow-up to 2024's Through Storms Ahead, which was a bit of a tumultuous time for the band. Every member of the group aside from Lambesis (Phil Sgrosso, Ken Susi, Ryan Neff and Nick Pierce) quit shortly before its release after disturbing videos were leaked online of the singer arguing with his ex-wife Dany Ciara and mistreating his dog.

READ MORE: 10 Times All but One Member of a Band Quit at Once

The lineup now features guitarists Bill Hudson and Don Vedda, bassist and clean vocalist Chris Clancy and drummer Tim Yeung, in addition to Lambesis. This lineup has shared two new tracks called "Echoes" and "If I Fall," but it's unclear at this time if they'll appear on the forthcoming album.

Check out a timeline of what's transpired in As I Lay Dying's career over the last decade below.

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