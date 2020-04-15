Asking Alexandria Debut Explosive ‘Down to Hell’ Song

Asking Alexandria have just served up "Down to Hell," the third single from their forthcoming sixth full length album, Like a House on Fire.

"Down to Hell" is another mile marker in the evolution of the band's sound and here they unpack a raucous rock anthem in just over three minutes. With a garage rock ethos, this dense, totally danceable song ebbs and flows with blips of tension relieved by Danny Worsnop's searing vocal hooks.

"We all have a rebellious side and 'Down to Hell' is a big ol’ rebellious rock 'n' roll song reminiscent of From Death to Destiny," commented guitarist Ben Bruce, who continued, "From the minute the song starts to the very last note the energy doesn’t stop! It’s a headbanger from start to finish and I cannot wait to play this one live!"

Read the lyrics to the song directly below and hear the new Like a House on Fire track further down the page.

I don’t know what you’ve heard

But I’m a cannon, I’m loose, I’m a wildfire

I don’t care what you think

About where I choose to draw my line

Sociopath, self absorbed, egotistical asshole

Don’t waste you’re breath

It’s not a secret, believe it Move aside, make a hole

For a waste of potential

Move along, nothing to see here

Don’t pay too much attention

I’m coming up

I’m going down to hell You can say what you want about me

I stay cool, talking ice cold

You can want what I’m not or what I was

I can’t hear you through the new sound

Insufferable, emotional graveyard, pretentious dick

Don't waste your time

it’s not a secret, believe it Move aside, make a hole

For a waste of potential

Move along, nothing to see here

Don’t pay too much attention

I’m coming up

I’m going down to hell I wanna find

Somewhere to lose my mind

Dig around inside

And go a little crazy Move aside, make a hole

For a waste of potential

Move along, nothing to see here

Don’t pay too much attention

I’m coming up

I’m going down to hell

Like A House on Fire will be released on May 15 through Sumerian Records. Pre-order your copy of the album here and check out the previously released tracks, "They Don't Want What We Want (And They Don't Care)" as well as "Antisocialist."

Asking Alexandria, "Down To Hell"