Asking Alexandria Unveil New Song ‘They Don’t Want What We Want’

It's finally happening! After teasing last year that they had a new record ready to go, Asking Alexandria are finally releasing new music with the brand new track, "They Don't Want What We Want (And They Don't Care)."

Guitarist Ben Bruce says, “We are back and we are back in the biggest way! Our new song 'They Don’t Want What We Want (and they don’t care)' is non stop energy! Some of Danny’s catchiest vocals, one of the biggest guitar riffs I’ve ever written and some of James’ best drumming all thrown into one big melting pot. We cannot wait to play this song live! We are super proud to be flying the rock flag high on this one. Let’s bang those fucking heads and sing along at the top of our lungs!”

The song, heard in the player below, premiered on SiriusXM's Octane channel and is expected to be part of their next record. It's available via the platform of your choosing here. Check out the lyrics for the song:

Can you feel the hairs stand on the back of your neck?

Can you feel your heart beating right out of your chest?

Panic There’s something strange going on in this room

The walls are melting I can hear the ceiling screaming to come down I can’t believe we built this room It was meant to be a sanctuary not a prison There’s something strange going on in this house

It’s like we’re pushing all these buttons tryna start a war

Amongst ourselves but we don’t know what we want

All we know is that we don’t want what they want

Panic We don’t want what they want

They don’t want what we want

We don’t want what they want

And they don’t care

Can you feel the hairs stand on the back of your neck?

Can you feel your heart beating right out of your chest?

Can you feel your bones ache like there’s something within?

Can you feel your blood pumping inside of your skin?

Can you feel it? Panic!

There’s something wrong with the castle they’re in

Watching over every single move that we make Try to see past their perfect smiles

They were supposed to be protectors not o-fucking-ppressors

There’s something wrong with the way that they speak Like the more they take from us the better off that we’ll be

Anything to get power they seek All I know they don’t want what we want

Panic

We don’t want what they want

They don’t want what we want

We don’t want what they want

And they don’t care Can you feel the hairs stand on the back of your neck?

Can you feel your heart beating right out of your chest? Can you feel your bones ache like there’s something within?

Can you feel your blood pumping inside of your skin?

Can you feel it? Panic!

We don’t want what they want

They don’t want what we want

We don’t want what they want

And they don’t care Panic

Last August, guitarist Ben Bruce told KCAL 96.7's RadioActive Mike Z, “I already have a whole album written, so I’m ready. I’m just waiting to pull the trigger. The self-titled album did so much for us as a band. We almost reinvented ourselves and took our career to a whole new level and it’s been really good." He went on to add that the record was done and could be released at any time.

However, it's turning into quite the busy year for singer Danny Worsnop, who has toured solo, has dates with Asking Alexandria on the horizon and recently spoke of the desire to start new music with his other band We Are Harlot when the next break arrives. Next up is a spring tour with Falling in Reverse, Wage War and Hyro the Hero, with dates found here.

For now, have a listen to the new Asking Alexandria song, "The Don't Want What We Want (And They Don't Care)" in the player below.

Asking Alexandria, "They Don't Want What We Want (And They Don't Care)"