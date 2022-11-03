August Burns Red Drop Crushing ‘Ancestry’ Song With Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach, Announce New Album

Things may be a little dark within the world these days, but August Burns Red have the perfect song to fit the mood and they've got some assistance from Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach to give you that ultimate crusher you could use at this time in history. The song is titled "Ancestry" and you should crank it up in the player down toward the middle of this post.

"Ancestry" is the first single to arrive from the forthcoming Death Below album, and guitarist JB Brubaker says, "'Ancestry' is a complex and technical ABR track held together by perhaps the most painful and personal lyrics Jake [Luhrs] has ever written. I loved this song in every phase since its inception. From the instrumental rendition, to the lyrics and vocals being added, to finally bringing it all together with Jesse's anthemic guest vocals, 'Ancestry' is a song we've been looking forward to sharing with the world for a long time."

The song is accompanied by a pretty emotionally intense video as well, with Jake Luhrs experiencing a range of emotions hovering over a loved one at a hospital bedside. You can see the David Brodsky-directed clip and check out the lyrics for the song below.

August Burns Red (featuring Jesse Leach), "Ancestry" Lyrics

Left behind You chose to leave

Now it looks like you’re leaving your family

There’s a cavern in your ribs

Where your heart used to be I’ve been picking up what’s left of you

Connecting your pieces to my memories

Hoping they would ignite some sentiment

But they won’t inspire sympathy The hollow point may have ripped you apart

You disregard the damage you’d impart

Rest in peace to our ancestry

That you maimed and left scarred My judgement is clouded by the blood we share We built our truth on top of all these lies

I still see the good in life

It’s not the end, although you see the light

I’ll see you on the other side Maybe one day you’ll care

But it’s not my cross to bear I didn’t skip a beat

When I heard the news that you

You couldn’t make it to your feet

All I have is apathy

Just another day of not knowing what to believe

Another tale another story

A lifetime of perjury I wish I had the words to say I love you.

I’m not sure I understand what those mean when I’m thinking of you I have no words for you When I needed you, you wouldn’t even hear it

You made your choices

You’ll live with them even if we’re gone It’s impossible to find what’s real in all these fables

Unable to see through the resentment you’ve enabled The hurt that you inflicted on yourself

Won’t amount to the pain of everyone else

I always wanted things to be different Although you see the light

I’ll see you on the other side We built our truth on top of all these lies

I still see the good in life

It’s not the end, although you see the light

I’ll see you on the other side

August Burns Red (featuring Jesse Leach), "Ancestry"

As stated, "Ancestry" is featured on the band's forthcoming album, Death Below, which is due March 24 via SharpTone Records.

"It's no secret that the past few years have been extremely dark and challenging," Brubaker says. "Death Below is here as a result of that time in each our lives and the emotions that came with it. We were motivated by uncertainty, fear, outrage, and triumph. I feel this is the darkest, most personal album we've ever written, and I couldn't be more proud of what the five of us made together."

In addition to their collaboration with Leach, the album also features guest turns by guitarist Jason Richardson, ERRA's JT Cavey and Underoath's Spencer Chamberlain. Mark March 24 on your calendar, and get your pre-orders in at this location now. The Death Below artwork and track listing can be found below.

August Burns Red, Death Below Album Artwork + Track Listing

august burns red, death below album artwork Sharptone Records loading...

1. "Premonition"

2. "The Cleansing"

3. "Ancestry" (Feat. Jesse Leach)

4. "Tightrope" (Feat. Jason Richardson)

5. "Fool's Gold in the Bear Trap"

6. "Backfire"

7. "Revival"

8. "Sevink"

9. "Dark Divide"

10. "Deadbolt"

11. "The Abyss" (Feat. JT Cavey)

12. "Reckoning" (Feat. Spencer Chamberlain)