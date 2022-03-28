August Burns Red Book Summer 2022 Tour With We Came as Romans + More
Summer is a time for August Burns Red to burn bright. The band will be returning to the road this summer after finishing off their recent winter run supporting Killswitch Engage.
The trek includes special guests We Came as Romans, Hollow Front and Void of Vision, completing what should be a stellar bill for heavy music fans. The 34-date tour kicks off July 15 in Harrisburg, Pa., with shows booked all the way through an Aug. 27 finale in Long Island, N.Y. See all of the dates, cities and venues listed below.
"We are so excited to hit the road with this awesome package filled with our friends in WCAR, and two great new bands: Hollow Front and Void of Vision," says the band. "We will be hitting up some places we haven't played in a VERY long time, as well as some familiar favorites. We hope to see you soon!"
The general on-sale starts this Friday (April 1) at 10AM local time, while VIP packages can be purchased at this location.
August Burns Red / We Came as Romans / Hollow Point / Void of Vision 2022 Tour
July 15 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC
July 16 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
July 17 - Providence, R.I. @ The Strand Ballroom
July 19 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Anthology
July 20 - Hartford, Ct. @ The Webster
July 22 - Baltimore, Md. @ Ram’s Head Live
July 23 - Norfolk, Va. @ Norva
July 24 - Asheville, N.c. @ Orange Peel
July 25 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Mill & Mine
July 26 - Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate
July 28 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City
July 29 - New Orleans, La. @ Republic
July 30 - Austin, Texas @ Emos
July 31 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ Brewster Street Icehouse
Aug. 2 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Encore
Aug. 3 - San Diego, Calif. @ Soma
Aug. 4 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ Catalyst
Aug. 5 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
Aug. 6 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland
Aug. 8 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox Market
Aug. 9 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
Aug. 10 - Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory
Aug. 12 - Great Falls, Mont. @ The Newberry
Aug. 13 - Billings, Mont. @ Zoo Montana
Aug. 14 - Fargo, N.D. @ Fargo Brewing Outdoors
Aug. 16 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fillmore
Aug. 18 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon St
Aug. 19 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air
Aug. 20 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave
Aug. 21 - Bloomington, Ill. @ Castle Theater
Aug. 23 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere’s
Aug. 24 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts
Aug. 25 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom
Aug. 27 - Long Island, N.Y. @ Paramount