Summer is a time for August Burns Red to burn bright. The band will be returning to the road this summer after finishing off their recent winter run supporting Killswitch Engage.

The trek includes special guests We Came as Romans, Hollow Front and Void of Vision, completing what should be a stellar bill for heavy music fans. The 34-date tour kicks off July 15 in Harrisburg, Pa., with shows booked all the way through an Aug. 27 finale in Long Island, N.Y. See all of the dates, cities and venues listed below.

"We are so excited to hit the road with this awesome package filled with our friends in WCAR, and two great new bands: Hollow Front and Void of Vision," says the band. "We will be hitting up some places we haven't played in a VERY long time, as well as some familiar favorites. We hope to see you soon!"

The general on-sale starts this Friday (April 1) at 10AM local time, while VIP packages can be purchased at this location.

August Burns Red / We Came as Romans / Hollow Point / Void of Vision 2022 Tour

July 15 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC

July 16 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

July 17 - Providence, R.I. @ The Strand Ballroom

July 19 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Anthology

July 20 - Hartford, Ct. @ The Webster

July 22 - Baltimore, Md. @ Ram’s Head Live

July 23 - Norfolk, Va. @ Norva

July 24 - Asheville, N.c. @ Orange Peel

July 25 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Mill & Mine

July 26 - Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate

July 28 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City

July 29 - New Orleans, La. @ Republic

July 30 - Austin, Texas @ Emos

July 31 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ Brewster Street Icehouse

Aug. 2 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Encore

Aug. 3 - San Diego, Calif. @ Soma

Aug. 4 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ Catalyst

Aug. 5 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

Aug. 6 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland

Aug. 8 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox Market

Aug. 9 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

Aug. 10 - Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory

Aug. 12 - Great Falls, Mont. @ The Newberry

Aug. 13 - Billings, Mont. @ Zoo Montana

Aug. 14 - Fargo, N.D. @ Fargo Brewing Outdoors

Aug. 16 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fillmore

Aug. 18 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon St

Aug. 19 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air

Aug. 20 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Aug. 21 - Bloomington, Ill. @ Castle Theater

Aug. 23 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere’s

Aug. 24 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts

Aug. 25 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom

Aug. 27 - Long Island, N.Y. @ Paramount

