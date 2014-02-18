Avenged Sevenfold have just announced the North American 'Shepherd of Fire Tour' for spring 2014. With a trip across the continent that will last just over a month, Avenged will begin their run on April 12 and conclude the tour on May 17 with a headlining set at the Rock on the Range Festival. Hellyeah will provide direct support on A7X's headlining dates.

Thanks in part to their phenomenally dedicate fan base, Avenged Sevenfold had a big 2013 with the release of 'Hail to the King' and its fall tour with opening acts Deftones and Ghost B.C. If you didn't manage to catch Avenged on that string of 2013 dates, the opportunity has presented itself again for this spring.

Avenged Sevenfold were one of the big winners of the 3rd Annual Loudwire Music Awards, which were entirely fan-voted. The band tied Black Sabbath for most victories in the awards, capturing the prize for Best Rock Song of 2013 ('Hail to the King'), Best Guitarist (Synyster Gates) and Best Rock Band of 2013.

Check out Avenged Sevenfold's full list of 2014 North American tour dates below!

Avenged Sevenfold 2014 North American Tour Dates:

04/12 - Dawson Creek, British Columbia @ EnCana Events Centre

04/13 - Prince George, British Columbia @ CN Centre

04/16 - Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan @ Mosaic Place

04/17 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Shaw Conference Centre

04/19 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ MTS Center

04/21 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

04/23 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center

04/25 - Tampa, Fla. @ St. Pete Times Forum

04/26 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

04/28 - Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome

04/30 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

05/02 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Farm Bureau Live at Virginia Beach

05/03 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Carolina Rebellion

05/06 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum

05/08 - Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center

05/10 - Bangor, Maine @ Rise Above Fest

05/12 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Colisee Pepsi Arena

05/13 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

05/15 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Oncenter Complex

05/17 - Columbus, Ohio @ Rock on the Range