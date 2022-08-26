Avenged Sevenfold Now Have Their Own ‘Heardle’ Type Game

Avenged Sevenfold continue to engage with their audience in the most entertaining of ways. The latest is a new gaming partnership with Playco to develop Deathbattle, a Heardle-esque game in which fans try to name the Avenged Sevenfold song of the day through segmented musical reveals.

The game is available to players on any device, pulling music from the band's entire catalog, meaning you could get something as prominent as "Hail to the King" or see how far your knowledge goes when the song turns out to be some of their deepest cuts. And, for bragging rights, you'll be able to share your scores with others after your correct guess, while the full song will be made available to hear via YouTube.

"We're thrilled to be working with Avenged Sevenfold to innovate around music community engagement," said Justin Waldron, Playco Co-Founder. “They're a legendary band with a passionate fan base, and thanks to our new Playpass game platform, Deathbattle strikes the perfect balance between challenging and fun."

Avenged Sevenfold are certainly no strangers to providing gaming opportunities to their fans. The previously were involved with the creation of the "Hail to the King: Deathbat" video game. They've also been involved with the Call of Duty and Guitar Hero franchises as well.

Keep in mind, there may be more songs to add to Deathbattle fairly soon as well, as Avenged Sevenfold have been working on a new album. In fact, they recently engaged in a debate on whether an off the cuff Synyster Gates beatboxing moment should make the album.

Ready to test your knowledge of Avenged Sevenfold music? Enter the Deathbattle here and see how you do.