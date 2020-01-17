Following the release of the Hail to the King-era track "Set Me Free" earlier this week, Avenged Sevenfold have announced that their 2008 live performance and b-sides album, Live in the LBC & Diamonds in the Rough, will be coming to streaming services.

Diamonds in the Rough, featuring b-sides from the band's debut album, was previously released as a compilation CD in 2008. On Feb. 7, the album will be made available on streaming services and on a limited-edition clear vinyl. The set will include five new tracks, including the recently shared "Set Me Free." Pre-order here.

Live in the LBC, on the other hand, was a DVD release of the band's 2008 show at the Long Beach Arena in New York. The performance will be available digitally on March 6, and can be pre-ordered here.

"It’s very typical of musicians to write 20 to 30 songs for a particular album. Most of the time, they take the best of the bunch and call it a day, discarding the rest. We have never written like that. We don’t usually finish songs unless they are fulfilling a purpose," frontman M. Shadows explains. "The one exception to this was during the self-titled era. We were experimenting with our sound, producing ourselves and we had no one to reel us in."

Diamonds In The Rough Tracklisting:

01. Demons

02. Girl I Know

03. Crossroads

04. Flash Of The Blade (Iron Maiden Cover)

05. Until The End

06. Tension

07. Walk (Pantera Cover)

08. The Fight

09. Dancing Dead

10. Almost Easy (CLA Mix)

11. Afterlife (Alternate Version)

12. St. James (bonus track on Hail To The King limited edition)

13. Set Me Free (unreleased; recorded during the Hail To The King sessions)

14. 4 AM (B-side on the Welcome to the Family EP)

15. Lost It All (Bonus track on Japanese edition of Nightmare)

16. Paranoid (Black Sabbath cover)

Live in The LBC Tracklisting:

01. Critical Acclaim (Live)

02. Second Heartbeat (Live)

03. Afterlife (Live)

04. Beast and the Harlot (Live)

05. Scream (Live)

06. Seize the Day (Live)

07. Walk (Live)

08. Bat Country (Live)

09. Almost Easy (Live)

10. Gunslinger (Live)

11. Unholy Confessions (Live)

12. A Little Piece of Heaven (Live)