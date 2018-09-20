Avenged Sevenfold recently revealed their new song "Mad Hatter," which is tied to the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 video game. Now Treyarch, the company behind the game, have issued a new video for the song featuring some of the characters and gameplay from the upcoming release.

This latest game finds the heroic central characters now having to deal with a massive zombie uprising. It's one of three new experiences within the upcoming game, which also offers some new characters to the storyline. The "IX" portion of the game features the song "Mad Hatter," and some of the action from "IX" can be seen in the video player above.

Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows recently told us, "I love games and I especially love Treyarch Games. I play every night so it's a real pleasure to be able to sculpt a small part of the experience for the players."

He went on to add, "When we checked out the theme for Black Ops 4 it blew me away just how far they were taking 'Zombies.' The characters were inhaling this potion and hallucinating and it reminded me of the 'S-Town' podcast and John B. McLemore. I decided to write a story interweaving John's life and what I was playing on the screen."

Shadows called the song his favorite amongst the Call of Duty contributions, and added that it was the most challenging as well. "It would’ve been easy to cop out and just do a fast, thrashy, Zombie-shooting song, but we felt the story and game deserved more. To add depth, we needed to dig a little deeper," said Shadows. You can get "Mad Hatter" via iTunes here.

The band has been involved with the Call of Duty franchise through several of the games and tomorrow (Sept. 21), the band will issue a new EP titled Black Reign compiling all of their Call of Duty tracks. Other songs on the set include "Not Ready to Die," "Carry On" and "Jade Helm."

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 video game will arrive on Oct. 12.

