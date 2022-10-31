Avenged Sevenfold Members Dress as Misfits for ‘Last Caress’ Cover

We've been waiting patiently for new music from Avenged Sevenfold, and we know it's coming soon. But, in the meantime, some members of the band dressed up as Misfits for a cover of the punk band's "Last Caress" for Halloween.

The video features Zacky Vengeance on the guitar and vocals alongside bassist Johnny Christ and drummer Brooks Wackerman. They painted their faces to look like Misfits for the cover, just like they did last year for their rendition of "Hybrid Moments." What better way to commemorate Halloween than to dress up as a band that's known for having a distinct appearance?

"Hello Boils and Ghouls. Last year a few of us gave you a cover of 'Hybrid Moments' by the Misfits. We had so much fun that we wanted to keep the tradition alive this Halloween with one 'Last Caress.' Beware…," Avenged wrote in the caption for the video.

Check out the cover below.

Avenged Sevenfold had originally planned to release a new album in 2022, but as of a few months ago, the timeline shifted a bit. In April, frontman M. Shadows revealed that the follow-up to 2016's The Stage would likely come out in late 2022 or early 2023. However, Wackerman confirmed in a post on his Instagram in September that it'll arrive in 2023, so stay tuned for further updates — it's finally coming. And, with that, hopefully a tour too.

