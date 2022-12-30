Every Avenged Sevenfold Member Shares Their Top 5 Albums of 2022

All five members of Avenged Sevenfold have shared their Top 5 albums of 2022 and there's even one album that each of them selected.

Longtime fans of the band shouldn't be entirely shocked when they see some selections from outside the world of rock and metal, especially from singer M. Shadows who has openly discussed his affinity for modern rap/hip-hop and pop artists and how they inspire his own songwriting.

It turns out rapper Kendrick Lamar's latest record, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is quite a hit with the others in the band too, as both Synyster Gates and Zacky Vengeance shout it out in addition to Shadows.

Another commonality is Weezer, who released a studio album to correspond with each of the four seasons. For the Avenged Sevenfold singer, Summer and Autumn from Weezer's SZNZ series occupy two of the five spots on his personal list. And it's Autumn that appeared on each members' 2022 roundup.

Bassist Johnny Christ and drummer Brooks Wackerman leaned hardest into heavy music territory with Megadeth, Alter Bridge, Dead Cross and more topping their year-end picks.

See each members' Top 5 list below.

Meanwhile, 2023 figures to be a huge year for Avenged Sevenfold. They're expected to release their long-awaited followup to 2016's The Stage.

M. Shadows' Top 5 Albums of 2022

M. Shadows performs onstage with Avenged Sevenfold in 2011.

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Weezer, SZNZ: Autumn

Weezer, SZNZ: Summer

Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights

Drake / 21 Savage, Her Loss

Synyster Gates' Top 5 Albums of 2022

Synyster Gates, 2018 Download Festival, Donington Park, England

Weezer, SZNZ: Autumn

Kanye West, Donda 2

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Dirty Heads, Midnight Control

Björk, Fossora

Zacky Vengeance's' Top 5 Albums of 2022

Zacky Vengeance

Neil Young & Crazy Horse, World Record

Arctic Monkeys, The Car

Polyphia, Remember That You Will Die

Weezer, SZNZ: Autumn

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Honorable Mentions:

Orville Peck – Bronco

Rammstein – Zeit

Johnny Christ's Top 5 Albums of 2022

Johnny Christ

Alter Bridge, Pawns & Kings

Megadeth, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!

Ghost, Impera

Willow, Coping Mechanism

Weezer, SZNZ: Autumn

Brooks Wackerman's Top 5 Albums of 2022

Brooks Wackerman

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love

The Smile, A Light for Attracting Attention

The Interrupters, In The Wild

Weezer, SZNZ: Autumn

Dead Cross, II